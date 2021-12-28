ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Indian shares gain as energy, banks advance

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

BENGALURU, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Energy firms and bank stocks drove Indian shares higher on Tuesday, buoyed by upbeat global risk sentiment in the absence of major domestic triggers.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.66% at 17,196 by 0350 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.67% to 57,803.59.

The Nifty energy index rose 1%, while the bank index gained 0.7%.

Authorities in Britain and France have held off from imposing tough restrictions on movement, betting that high vaccination rates will stop hospitals from being overwhelmed even as cases surge.

Asian shares gained on Tuesday, cruising in the slipstream of another record-setting day on Wall Street amid strong retail figures, while the safe-haven yen lost ground as traders held on to riskier currencies and asset classes like equities.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slipped 0.16% to $44.63 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.14% to 4,793.06 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.25% to 36,488.63. The stock's fall snapped a five-day winning streak. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.06 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company reached on November 3rd.
STOCKS
Reuters

Global equities lifted by investor optimism, U.S. jobs data

WASHINGTON/LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - A week-long rally in world stock markets showed few signs of abating on Thursday as investors looked beyond the Omicron COVID-19 variant, bolstering gains for stocks and oil, while the dollar slipped. Sentiment was supported by signs that governments, despite coronavirus cases hitting record highs,...
STOCKS
Reuters

Europe Gasoline/Naphtha Gasoline cracks slip as regional stocks rise

LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Benchmark northwest European gasoline barge refining margins fell to about $9.9 per barrel on Thursday, pressured by a rise in regional stocks. Gasoline stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage area rose by about 1.6% to 1 million tonnes in the week to Thursday, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Heavily shorted Insignia Systems tracks best month since 1991 on retail buying spree

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar (Reuters) - U.S. media and digital solutions firm Insignia Systems extended its month-long rally into the final hours of December, setting itself up for the best month in decades, as retail investors scooped up shares of the heavily shorted micro-cap company. Insignia added nearly 20% on Thursday as of 0322 GMT and has gained more than fivefold in December, heading for the best monthly performance since its debut in 1991.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian#Stock#Asian Shares#Bengaluru#Nse#S P Bse Sensex#Nifty
Reuters

Indian shares end unchanged; tech, pharma stocks gain

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian shares closed flat on Thursday, after moving in a narrow range through the day, with technology and pharma stocks posting gains amid some cautious trading due to the country reporting its highest jump in daily COVID-19 cases in a month. The NSE Nifty 50 index and the...
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Dow Industrials shoots for seventh straight gain

Dec 30 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. DOW INDUSTRIALS SHOOTS FOR SEVENTH STRAIGHT GAIN (0953 EST/1453 GMT) The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) and S&P 500 (.SPX) are both trading...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Benzinga

Watch for Continued Gains in Shares of PerkinElmer Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc. (NYSE: PKI) traded at a new 12-month high today of $199.57. Approximately 157,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.1 million shares. PerkinElmer Inc. share prices have moved between a 12-month high of $199.57 and a 12-month low of $119.95 and...
STOCKS
Reuters

China property stocks slip; Turkish lira slides again

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks fell again on Thursday, with Chinese property stocks in the red after China Evergrande Group missed another payment, while Turkey's lira made chunky losses for a fourth straight session on monetary policy worries. The lira fell 3.2% to 13 per dollar as investors...
WORLD
Reuters

S&P 500, Dow touch record highs as unemployment claims dip

Dec 30 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow hit all-time highs on Thursday, extending a record-setting run as a dip in weekly jobless claims allayed fears over the economic damage from a rampant surge in COVID-19 infections in the United States. The blue-chip Dow was set to rise...
MARKETS
CNBC

Dollar dips in quiet holiday trading

The dollar edged lower in thin holiday trading on Wednesday, while the safe-haven yen touched a one-month low as investors looked beyond a surge in Omicron cases and favored riskier currencies. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six global peers, was down 0.206% at 95.932, having turned negative...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Why Lemonade Stock Fell 4.5% Today

Investors are split on Lemonade's future, and the tie-up with Metromile is clouding the picture for some. Shares of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) declined 4.5% today as of market close, far more than the broader market indices dropped on the day. The S&P 500 fell just 0.15%, and the NASDAQ composite was down 0.56%. Lemonade stock is now down nearly 10% in the last week and has lost 64% of its value in 2021 with just days left to go until the new year.
MARKETS
Reuters

Most Gulf markets track losses in Asian shares

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Wednesday, in line with Asian shares, as investors positioned their portfolios for the new year and grappled with increasing Omicron coronavirus cases globally. Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) edged 0.2% lower, hit by a 0.3%...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Short interest in energy stocks increased in the past month

Investors increased their bearish bets in the energy sector in the past month, as a decline in crude oil prices led to broad weakness in the sector. Based on the most recent exchange data, the median industry short interest, or bets that the shares would fall, was approximately 4% of the shares outstanding as of Dec. 15, up from about 3% a month, according to MKM Partners analyst John Gerdes. The increase in shorts occurred as the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF declined 5.0% and crude oil futures tumbled 12.4% in the month to Dec. 15, while the S&P 500 gained 0.6% over the same time. Of the companies Gerdes covers, he said the stocks with the highest short interest as a percent of shares outstanding, each at 13%, were Callon Petroleum Co. , CNX Resources Corp. and Laredo Petroleum Inc. . The others with double-digit short-interest percentages, each at 11%, were Centennial Resource Development Inc. , Chesapeake Energy Corp. and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. .
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow sweeps to 5th day in a row of gains on Tuesday, but U.S. stocks mostly finish lower

The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its fifth day in a row of gains on Tuesday, scoring its longest such win streak in about eight weeks, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced by about 96 points, or 0.3%, to end near 36,398, marking its longest win streak since Nov. 3, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Investors have been betting that the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus won't derail U.S. economic growth, even if outsized gains in 2022 look less likely after this year's powerful run-up in stocks. The S&P 500 index closed down by about 4 points, or 0.1%, near 4,786, falling short of scoring its 70th record close of the year, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index shed about 897 points, or 0.6%, ending near 15,781.
STOCKS
CNBC

China, Singapore bourses to develop cross-border ETF link

The two exchanges will jointly develop and promote ETF markets in Singapore and China through cross-border investments, the bourses said in separate statements. The MoU represents the latest step by China to open its capital markets. Earlier this month, China and Hong Kong bourses agreed to add ETFs to their...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why FuelCell Energy Shares Are Falling

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) is trading lower Wednesday morning after the company announced worse-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter financial results. FuelCell reported a quarterly earnings loss of 7 cents per share, which came in below the estimate for a loss of 4 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $13.9 million, which came in below the estimate of $21.86 million and was down from 17 million year-over-year.
STOCKS
Reuters

Indian shares end lower as metal stocks drag

BENGALURU, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged lower in thin year-end trading on Wednesday as weaker metal stocks offset a rally in pharmaceutical firms ahead of the expiration of monthly derivatives. Snapping two sessions of gains, the NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) closed down 0.1% at 17,213.60 and the...
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

259K+
Followers
260K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy