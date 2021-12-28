ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

India committee recommends EUA for Merck's COVID-19 pill, two other vaccines - report

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

BENGALURU, Dec 28 (Reuters) - India’s drug regulator expert committee recommended emergency use authorisation (EUA) for Merck & Co Inc’s COVID-19 pill molnupiravir, and Serum Institute of India’s covovax and Biological E’s corbevax vaccines, the Economic Times reported on Tuesday.

The recommendations by the subject expert committee have been sent to the Drug Controller General of India, which will soon decide on their approval, according to the report here. (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US regulator authorizes Merck's Covid pill

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday authorized Merck's Covid pill for high-risk adults, a day after green lighting a similar but more effective drug by Pfizer amid a winter surge of cases driven by Omicron. While vaccines and boosters remain the foremost tools in the fight against the pandemic, experts have welcomed the addition of the new oral treatments, which inhibit the virus' ability to replicate and should withstand variants. FDA scientist Patrizia Cavazzoni told reporters the two authorizations have expanded "the arsenal of treatment options available to the public" and would help alleviate the burden on the nation's health care system. The pill developed by Merck, called molnupiravir, is taken within five days of symptom onset and was shown in a trial of 1,400 participants to reduce Covid hospitalizations and deaths by 30 percent among at-risk people.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Israel to offer 3rd COVID-19 vaccine after 3 months

JERUSALEM, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Israel's Health Ministry said on Monday it was shortening the time between offering the second and third doses of COVID-19 vaccine to three months from five months. The new timeframe would be applied to vaccines made by Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca. Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch;...
WORLD
Fox News

Merck antiviral pill authorized for COVID-19 treatment

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eua#Covid#Bengaluru#Merck Co Inc#The Economic Times
Reuters

Philippines approves Merck's COVID-19 pill for at-risk patients

MANILA, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The Philippines on Thursday approved emergency use of Merck & Co Inc's (MRK.N)COVID-19 treatment pill for adult patients at risk of developing severe illness as it tries to boosts the country's arsenal of drugs to fight new variants. It also approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Mexico cut vaccine order with China's CanSino by over half - sources

MEXICO CITY, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Mexico earlier this year slashed its COVID-19 vaccine order with CanSino Biologics by more than half when it became clear that the Chinese company would deliver far less than agreed, three people familiar with the matter said Wednesday. Mexico informed CanSino (6185.HK)in July it...
WORLD
WSOC Charlotte

Live updates: Japan approves use of Merck's COVID-19 pill

TOKYO — Japan has approved the COVID-19 pill developed by U.S. pharmaceutical company Merck & Co. for use beginning next week, the Japanese health minister said Friday. Health Minister Shigeyuki Goto told reporters that a ministry drug panel authorized Merck’s molnupiravir under a fast-track process and the drug will be shipped to hospitals and pharmacies beginning next week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
healio.com

FDA issues EUA for Merck’s COVID-19 antiviral molnupiravir

The FDA has issued an emergency use authorization for molnupiravir — now the second oral antiviral treatment available for COVID-19. The drug is authorized for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults who test positive for SARS-CoV-2, and who are at high risk for progression to severe disease. It is not authorized for use in patients aged younger than 18 years because it may affect bone and cartilage growth, the agency said.
INDUSTRY
pharmaceutical-technology.com

India grants EUA to Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine for use in children

The Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) has granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, for use in children aged 12 to 18 years. In October this year, an expert panel of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) recommended granting EUA to the vaccine for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

DCGI grants EUA to Novavax’s Covid-19 vaccine

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted emergency use authorization (EUA) to Novavax’s Covid-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, with Matrix-M adjuvant to prevent Covid-19 in adults aged 18 years and older. The recombinant nanoparticle protein-based vaccine will be produced and marketed by the Serum Institute of India (SII) as...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reuters

Turkey's COVID-19 cases surge to near 40,000, at April levels

ISTANBUL, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Turkey recorded 39,681 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest number of daily infections since April 28, as Health Minister Fahrettin Koca warned about the growing prevalence of the Omicron variant. The number of daily cases has doubled in the last week and Koca said...
WORLD
Reuters

U.S. FDA expected to approve Pfizer boosters for 12-15 year-olds Monday -NYT

Dec 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration plans on Monday to authorize booster doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's (PFE.N), (22UAy.DE) coronavirus vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the agency's deliberations. U.S. regulators also plan to allow both adolescents and...
HEALTH
Reuters

China's CanSino says it plans further vaccine deliveries to Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Dec 30 (Reuters) - China's CanSino Biologics (6185.HK) said on Thursday it will resume supplies of its COVID-19 vaccine to Mexico next year, following a Reuters report that the Mexican government had cut its vaccine order after the company missed delivery targets. "We are working closely with the...
WORLD
Reuters

Pfizer, ex-employee reach accord over COVID-19 vaccine secrets

NEW YORK, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) has reached a truce with a former longtime employee it sued two weeks ago for allegedly stealing confidential documents related to its COVID-19 vaccine and other drugs. Under an agreement filed on Monday, Chun Xiao Li, a former associate director of...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

259K+
Followers
260K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy