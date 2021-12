A tiger reportedly attacked a Florida zoo maintenance worker after he entered its enclosure. To save the worker, authorities shot and killed the enclosed animal. ABC News reported the story, stating it happened at the Naples Zoo yesterday after it closed to the public. The zoo contracts a cleaning service to clean the facility’s restrooms and gift shops, but not the animal enclosures. Nonetheless, the cleaning worker there that night “entered an unauthorized area near a tiger that was inside its enclosure,” the Collier County Sheriff’s Office stated. The male Malayan tiger inside then attacked him. After a deputy responded to the incident around 6:30 p.m., they were forced to shoot the huge cat to help the man.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO