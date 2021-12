Denis Kuzmenkov recorded four goals and two assists for Ridge in its 7-5 win against Pingry at Protec Ponds Training Center in Franklin. Zach Alvin posted one goal and two assists, Egor Barabanov produced one goal and one assist and John Eager was responsible for the other goal for Ridge (6-3). Jamie Zimmerman also picked up two assists, Jimmy McNally and Alex Helgeson each had one and Henry Craig took on the netminding duties in the victory.

