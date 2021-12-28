ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham, NJ

Chatham defeats Oak Knoll - Girls basketball recap

NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Riley Allen had 14 points on four 3-pointers to go alongside 12 rebounds as Chatham defeated Oak Knoll 54-27 at the Cougar Classic in Chatham. Ella Kreuzer also added 13...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Millburn defeats Oratory - Boys basketball recap

Zach Evenchick (14) and Jayson Levy (13) combined for 27 points as Millburn edged out Oratory 51-48 in Summit. Millburn (3-2) used a big final quarter to come away with the win as it trailed 38-34 at the end of the third. Three-pointers played a key role too as Millburn made eight while Oratory (3-2) had none.
MILLBURN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chatham, NJ
Sports
Chatham, NJ
Education
City
Chatham, NJ
NJ.com

Wildwood over Newark Academy - Girls basketball - Boardwalk Classic

Imene Fathi finished with 15 points while Macie McCracken added 13 more as Wildwood won, 50-37, over Newark Academy in the Kaitlin Anzelone Memorial Bracket at the Boardwalk Classic in Wildwood. Wildwood (2-0) overcame a nine point deficit in the first quarter to trail 20-19 at halftime, and then sealed...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Northern Burlington defeats Haddon Township - Boys basketball recap

Christian Naylor tallied 14 points, six rebounds and three assists as Northern Burlington defeated Haddon Township 43-36 in Columbus. Drew Wyers scored 10 points to go along with. six rebounds, with Logan Gonzalez adding eight points and eight rebounds. Timothy Sheehan and Tyler Levins led Haddon Township (2-2) with eight...
BURLINGTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschool#Cougars#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

Morris Catholic over Mendham - Boys basketball

Marco Restelli tallied 20 points with four three pointers to go along with five rebounds and two steals as Morris Catholic defeated Mendham 50-36 in the final of the J.P. Flynn Memorial Tournament at Delbarton High School. Luca Tepedino added 14 points and three rebounds. Michelangelo Oberti had seven rebounds.
MENDHAM, NJ
NJ.com

Pennington over Hillsborough: Girls basketball recap

Sophomore forward Morgan Matthews scored 20 points as Pennington defeated Hillsborough, 55-48, in the final of the John Molinelli Tournament at Hopewell Valley in Pennington. Matthews was named the tournament MVP. Freshman Izzie Augustine, who scored 12 points, was selected to the all-tournament team for the winners. Sophomore Morgan Kotch...
PENNINGTON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Freehold Township defeats Newark Academy - Boys basketball recap

Jayden Holmes-Cotter filled the stat sheet in Freehold Township’s 64-42 win over Newark Academy in Freehold as he finished with 24 points, nine rebounds, and three steals. Chase Clarke also accounted for 18 points while Brendan Oliver had 13. Josh Ibarreta played a key role in securing the victory...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Notre Dame defeats Buena - Boys basketball recap

Stesher Mathelier led the way for Notre Dame with 16 points as it defeated Buena 70-34 in the consolation game of the Irish Classic in Lawrenceville. Donovan Cottrell added 13 points. Jake Croce had 12 points. Carter Louderback had 10 points. JJ Gonzalez led the way for Buena (2-3) with...
BUENA, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Basketball: LIVE updates, results and featured coverage for Thursday, Dec. 30

SJIBT Holiday Tournament final: No. 17 Cherokee vs. Clearview, 1. WOBM Holiday Tournament final: No. 4 Manasquan vs. No. 7 Red Bank Catholic, 5:30. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
BASKETBALL
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
178K+
Followers
87K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy