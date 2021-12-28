Chatham defeats Oak Knoll - Girls basketball recap
Riley Allen had 14 points on four 3-pointers to go alongside 12 rebounds as Chatham defeated Oak Knoll 54-27 at the Cougar Classic in Chatham. Ella Kreuzer also added 13...www.nj.com
