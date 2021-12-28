ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Three more Chiefs players cleared off reserve/COVID list

By Makenzie Koch, AP Wire
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UfdZg_0dXBHOfp00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After the team was hit hard by a COVID-19 outbreak, three more Kansas City Chiefs players were cleared from the reserve/COVID list on Monday.

Linebacker Nick Bolton and offensive linemen Lucas Niang and Kyle Long have all been removed from the team’s COVID list.

It’s good news for the Chiefs. At one point they had 13 players on the active roster and three on the practice squad test positive. They managed to get wide receiver Tyreek Hill and several others cleared in time for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But others like Bolton and tight end Travis Kelce were unable to test out of protocols by Sunday morning.

Kansas City gearing up for another playoff push

It didn’t matter though. Kansas City beat the inconsistent and offensively challenged Pittsburgh to wrap up another AFC West title , and they made it look easy on both sides of the ball.

Now the Chiefs will hope for the swift return of more players, particularly Kelce, kicker Harrison Butker and punter Tommy Townsend.

The Chiefs were put in a tough spot without Townsend and Butker. Fill-in kicker Elliott Fry was a spotty 3 of 4 on field goals and 3 of 4 on extra points, and Townsend’s brother Johnny was shaky in his place.

And with Kelce out, the Steelers were able to double up on Hill, limiting him to just two catches for 19 yards.

Patrick Mahomes sends signed jersey to son of Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs for Christmas

Chiefs Coach Andy Reid was cautiously optimistic Monday that more players could return to the lineup this week, ahead of a tough matchup with the AFC North-leading Cincinnati Bengals.

“I think we have a good shot at that. This thing is so unpredictable, that’s the hard part about it,” Reid said. “So we’ll just see how it goes. If I had to guess, I think they’d probably be back, but let’s just see how it goes this week.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes named AFC Offensive Player of the Month

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 4-0 record in December, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month. Mahomes threw for 1,110 yards, 8 touchdowns on 68.5% completion during the month which helped the club secure a spot in the playoffs and a sixth consecutive AFC West crown.
NFL
FanSided

3 Chiefs that probably won’t return to Kansas City in 2022

The Chiefs may not have the money to bring back these three stars next season, for better or worse. The Chiefs are entering a time in their franchise where the quarterback will be taking a major bulk of the cap space. Patrick Mahomes will be entering the first year of his 10-year contract in 2022, making a little over $35 million. Because of this, the Chiefs will have to cut players that either take up a lot of cap space and/or have underperformed in recent seasons.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Covid#Pittsburgh#American Football#Kansas City Chiefs#Afc West#Cowboys#Christmas Chiefs#Afc North#Nexstar Media Inc
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancé Has Message For Doubters

On Oct. 24, the Kansas City Chiefs fell to 3-4 on the season. Since then, they’ve rattled off eight wins in a row. This past Sunday, the Chiefs dismantled the Steelers en route to yet another AFC West Title. Patrick Mahomes led the charge for the reigning AFC champions with 258 passing yards and three touchdowns.
NFL
The Spun

Kansas City Chiefs Released Veteran Kicker On Tuesday

Since the Kansas City Chiefs didn’t have Harrison Butker at their service for Week 16, they signed kicker Elliott Fry to their active roster. His stint with the team didn’t last very long, though. On Tuesday, the Chiefs officially waived Fry. Fry, 27, hasn’t been able to find...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes reacts to passing of NFL legend John Madden

NFL coaching and Broadcasting legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame member John Madden passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday morning at the age of 85. They will remember Madden for his days as a Super Bowl-winning head coach for the Oakland Raiders, for his 30 years as an NFL broadcaster, and as the face of the Madden video game franchise which is one of the most popular sports video games in the world. With the tweets pouring in left-and-right, it was Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes that had one of the more poignant responses. As a former cover athlete for Madden’s video game franchise, the news hit hard on Mahomes.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Names Biggest Threat To Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs may be the favorite to come out of the AFC this season, but that doesn’t mean another team can’t knock them out. The Indianapolis Colts have been surging these last few weeks and are fresh off another big-time win. They took down the Cardinals 22-16 on Saturday night and got to 9-6 overall.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Big Lead

5 NFL Coaches Most Likely to Be Fired After This Season

The NFL season is rapidly drawing to a close, which means some teams are gearing up for the postseason, while others are shifting their focus to the offseason. It also means we're just a few weeks away from some head coaches getting fired. The Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars...
NFL
FOX 2

FOX 2

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy