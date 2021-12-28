Wells Fargo corporate delaying return to office plans

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Wells Fargo, one of the largest financial institutions in the country, and headquartered in the Queen City, is delaying its plans to have workers return to their corporate offices.

In a statement released to FOX 46 on Monday, a Wells Fargo spokesperson confirmed the plans were delayed “given the changing external environment.”

“We are continuing to closely monitor the environment with the health and wellbeing of our employees as our priority.”

A specific date for return was not immediately provided, but the spokesperson tells FOX 46 that they are planning to return employees to the office in the New Year, as long as communicate their plans for returning.

The spokesperson also told FOX 46 that 100,000 employees across the country continued to work in local branches throughout the pandemic and that “all locations continue to be available for use by vaccinated employees on a voluntary basis.”

This is a developing story . FOX 46 News will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

