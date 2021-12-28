ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

‘I’m still shaking even now’: Little Rock woman recounts shooting that nearly killed friend

By Andrew Epperson
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MFW3S_0dXBFNR000

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — Seven people were shot in separate Little Rock shootings over the holiday weekend. One woman said she and her friend are lucky to be alive Monday after surviving a Sunday shooting.

Felicia Canady was catching up with a friend she formerly worked with, they decided to get snacks from the store on Woodrow Street. Shortly after 1 p.m., when the unthinkable happened.

“We just heard doom, doom, doom,” Canady said. “Everything happened so fast. My car got hit five times with bullets in the back.”

Shots rang through the air. Canady and her friend jumped out of the car. The fall resulted in bruising on her side, but her friend’s injuries were more severe.

Officers: seven people shot over Christmas weekend in Little Rock

“Unfortunately, he got grazed on top of his head by one of the bullets,” Canady said. “He was bleeding so profusely.”

The man was one of seven people shot in Little Rock over the holiday weekend. Another man, thought to be the intended target, was also hit. He was in critical condition early Monday.

“I’m still shaking even now,” Canady said.

On Christmas Day, three people were shot, according to Little Rock Police reports. All will survive. Four more were shot Sunday.

Canady said it could’ve been a lot worse for her, and she hugged her kids a little tighter Monday.

“It was horrible,” Canady said. “Those gunshot sounds, it was scary.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Christmas#Weather#Little Rock Police
KARK 4 News

SILVER ALERT: Izard County deputies searching for 31-year-old woman

UPDATE The Izard County Sheriff’s Office has inactivated the Silver Alert issued for 31-year-old Kristen Smith as of 3:04 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY IZARD CO, Ark. – Izard County deputies have activated a silver alert Wednesday on a 31-year-old woman. According to the Izard County Sheriff’s Office, Kristen Smith went missing Tuesday from Horseshoe Bend at […]
IZARD COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
690K+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy