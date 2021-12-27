ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

CHF/JPY: Pair Could Test Resistance

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 4 days ago

The pair is trading above our Ichimoku clouds, further supporting our hypothesis. Forex 2021 Year In Review: King Dollar Reigns Again By Matthew Weller - Dec 29, 2021 1....

www.investing.com

FXStreet.com

GBP/USD: Downward correction could extend if 1.3440 support turns into resistance

GBP/USD has turned south after testing 1.3500 on Wednesday. The technical outlook suggests that the cable could have a tough time regathering its strength but buyers could look to reclaim control as long as key support levels remain intact, FXStreet’s Eren Sengezer reports. “The 20-period SMA on the four-hour...
MARKETS
investing.com

USD/JPY Approaches Resistance

Euro Quiet Amid Thin Holiday Trade By Kenny Fisher - Dec 29, 2021. The euro continues to have a quiet week and is drifting on Wednesday. EUR/USD is currently trading around 1.1310. There are no tier-1 events out of the eurozone or the US today.... Forex 2021 Year In Review:...
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forex Signal: AUD To Drop After Testing Resistance

Sell AUD/USD and set a take-profit at 0.7150. Add a stop-loss at 0.7300. Buy the AUD/USD and set atake-profit at 0.7300. Add a stop-loss at 0.7200. The AUD/USD pair retreated slightly on Wednesday morning amid low volumes. The pair is trading at 0.7230, which is about 0.50% below the highest level this week.
MARKETS
investing.com

USD/CHF Trades In A Range

USD/CHF traded lower on Tuesday, after hitting resistance at 0.9182, the barrier which acted as the lower bound of the sideways range that contained most of the price action from Nov. 26 until yesterday. Although this paints a somewhat negative picture, bearing in mind that we saw false dips below that barrier a few times, we prefer to wait for a drop below the low of Nov. 30, at 0.9156.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

EUR/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 129.56; (P) 129.90; (R1) 130.18; …. EUR/JPY is losing some upside momentum as seen in 4 hour MACD. But further rise remains in favor with 129.25 minor support intact. Whole consolidation from 134.11 could have completed with three waves down to 127.36, ahead of 126.58 medium term fibonacci level. Further rally would be seen to retest 133.44/134.11 resistance zone. On the downside, however, break of 129.25 minor support will dampen this bullish view and turn intraday bias neutral first.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

USD/CHF Forecast: Testing Bottom of Channel

The US dollar did very little over the last 24 hours against the Swiss franc, which should not be a huge surprise considering that we are between Christmas and New Year’s Day. We are also hanging about the 200 day EMA, which does tend to attract a lot of attention anyway, so all that hanging out together makes quite a bit of sense that we would be a little lackluster in our movement. When you look at this chart, you can see that I have drawn a huge channel, and we are getting relatively close to the bottom of it. Because of this, I believe that it is probably only a matter of time before we rally for some type of supportive action, but right now I do not have that trigger.
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD analysis: Tests resistance at 1.2835

Since December 23, the USD/CAD has been testing the lower borders of the 1.2835/1.2855 zone. The zone has been acting as both resistance and support throughout December. Future scenarios were based upon whether or not the zone keeps the USD down against the Canadian Dollar. A move above the 1.2855...
CURRENCIES
investing.com

GBP/JPY Extends Swift Upturn; Key Resistance Overhead

GBPJPY has swiftly turned up following the consolidation around the 149.50 support area, with the price breaching the limits from the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) to peak at a one-month high, nearly around the 153.00 level early on Thursday. Bullish pressures could persist in the short term according to...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Pair Is Now Correcting Lower From The 114.20 High

The US Dollar started a fresh increase from the 113.10 zone against the Japanese Yen. The USD/JPY pair broke the key 113.40 resistance zone to move into a positive zone. The pair even broke the 113.65 resistance and settled above the 50 hourly simple moving average. A high was formed near 114.20 and it is now correcting lower. An immediate resistance is near the 114.20 level.
CURRENCIES
investing.com

EUR/AUD: Pair Bearish, Could Continue Downtrend

U.S. Consumer Confidence Rises, Inflation Fears Fall, USD/JPY Poised... By Matthew Weller - Dec 23, 2021 1. While many traders are logging off for the year to celebrate the holidays, there are still some notable economic data releases trickling out ahead of the long weekend. Ahead of... Week Ahead –...
BUSINESS
investing.com

EUR/CAD Could Bounce Towards Resistance

Key Levels: Resistance: 1.46455, pivot:1.45501, support: 1.44819. Preferred Case: EUR/CAD is reacting in a descending channel, signifying an overall bearish trend. We can expect the price to drop from the pivot level in line with 61.8% Fibonacci projection towards 1st support in line with 61.8% Fibonacci projection. Our bearish bias is further supported by the stochastic indicator where the line is abiding by the descending trendline resistance.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

XRP/USD: Sudden Momentum Higher Testing Resistance Junctures

XRP/USD is trading within sight of the 1.00000 ratio in early trading this morning, and the last time Ripple traded above this juncture was on the 1st of December. Like its major counterparts in cryptocurrency, XRP/USD has seen some sluggish trading activity with downwards momentum during the past couple of weeks. A low of nearly 0.65000 was demonstrated on the 4th of December and while the current price of nearly 0.97000 is a significant climb upwards, it has not come without a fight.
MARKETS
investing.com

EUR/USD Could Test KSupport

It could drop towards its support level at around 1.1260 before rebounding back to test the resistance level at around 1.13. if it can surpass that level, it could climb towards its next resistance level at about 1.1350. If it cannot hold above its support level at around 1.1260, then...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/JPY Price Analysis: On the way to two-month-old resistance near 129.50

EUR/JPY refreshes the highest level in a week during four-day uptrend. Bullish MACD favors further upside towards short-term key resistance line. 100-DMA adds to the upside filters, previous resistance from November stops seller’s entry. EUR/JPY takes the bids to refresh weekly top around 129.52, up 0.13% intraday ahead of...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bears taking charge at daily resistance

The 4-hour chart shows that the price is starting to correct. There will be prospects of a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement towards 151.50 and the daily support structure should the bears commit over the coming sessions. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/CHF technical analysis: Will the AUD/CHF quotes continue to grow?

On the daily timeframe, AUDCHF: D1 approached the downtrend resistance line. It must be broken upward before opening a position. A number of technical analysis indicators have formed signals for further growth. We do not exclude a bullish movement if AUDCHF rises above the last upper fractal: 0.668. This level can be used as an entry point. The initial risk limitation is possible below the Parabolic signal, the low since October 2020 and the last down fractal: 0.64. After opening a pending order, move the stop following the Bollinger and Parabolic signals to the next fractal low. Thus, we change the potential profit/loss ratio in our favor. The most cautious traders, after making a deal, can go to the four-hour chart and set a stop-loss, moving it in the direction of movement. If the price overcomes the stop level (0.64) without activating the order (0.668), it is recommended to delete the order: there are internal changes in the market that were not taken into account.
BUSINESS

