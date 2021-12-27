CHF/JPY: Pair Could Test Resistance

On the daily timeframe, AUDCHF: D1 approached the downtrend resistance line. It must be broken upward before opening a position. A number of technical analysis indicators have formed signals for further growth. We do not exclude a bullish movement if AUDCHF rises above the last upper fractal: 0.668. This level can be used as an entry point. The initial risk limitation is possible below the Parabolic signal, the low since October 2020 and the last down fractal: 0.64. After opening a pending order, move the stop following the Bollinger and Parabolic signals to the next fractal low. Thus, we change the potential profit/loss ratio in our favor. The most cautious traders, after making a deal, can go to the four-hour chart and set a stop-loss, moving it in the direction of movement. If the price overcomes the stop level (0.64) without activating the order (0.668), it is recommended to delete the order: there are internal changes in the market that were not taken into account.
