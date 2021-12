Former Notre Dame assistant coach Katie Wilson has been hired as the next head coach of the Gonzaga University volleyball program. “I am honored and incredibly grateful to be named the head coach of Gonzaga volleyball,” Wilson said in a news release. “I believe Gonzaga can become a volleyball program that competes at the highest level. When I met with the team, while we were going through the interview process, I knew I wanted to coach them.”

