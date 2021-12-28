Freeman knocks out victory on Deep Run 49-32

Freeman trucked Deep Run on the road to a 49-32 victory on December 27 in Virginia boys high school basketball action.

The Mavericks’ shooting roared to a 30-14 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.

You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.