Man dies in shooting on North Capital Street in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man died in a shooting Monday night on North Capital Street in Suffolk.

Police said the shooting happened in the 100 block of North Capital Street in the Jericho area. It was reported around 8:50 p.m.

Police said they arrived and found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The block of North Capital Street was closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic and investigators were expected to remain at the scene for several hours.

On Tuesday, police said the victim had been identified as Demonz Markese Wilson, 31, of Suffolk.

Police did not release any suspect information.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

