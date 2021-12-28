ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierre Report: The Stage Is Set For The 2022 Session

By SEN. ART RUSCH R-District 17 (Vermillion)
Yankton Daily Press
 2 days ago

The 97th session of the South Dakota Legislature will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. This year, the legislative session will consist of 38 legislative days with the final day (the 37th day) on March 10 and Veto day (the 38th day) on March 28. During the first week, the Legislature...

www.yankton.net

Yankton Daily Press

Pierre Report: That Won’t Happen Here

For generations, South Dakotans have held true to the values that make our state a special place to call home. I spend every day working to keep South Dakota a special place to live and strengthen it for the future. By doing so, South Dakota sets an example for the nation.
POLITICS
Norfolk Daily News

Don Walton: Heineman decision sets stage for Republican gubernatorial scramble

The last shoe has dropped and it landed outside the ring. Dave Heineman's decision not to enter the 2022 gubernatorial race likely has settled the lineup for the Republican nomination. Heineman would have begun the race at the head of the pack, armed with name recognition and a deep understanding...
ELECTIONS
Independent Record

Biggest stories of 2021: GOP majority sets tone in legislative session

A Republican juggernaut coupled with the coronavirus made Montana’s 2021 legislative session one of the most unique and combative political bouts in years. The 80-day session kicked off in January, about two months after Republicans gave Democrats a shellacking at the ballot box for all the top state offices, giving Montana its first GOP governor in 16 years.
POLITICS
Yankton Daily Press

A Discussion On Abortion Meds

The Legislative Rules Review Committee met on Dec. 27 to hear proposals from the Department of Health and from the Attorney General’s office. For those not familiar with the work of the Rules Review Committee, think of process like this: The laws passed by the Legislature are the “what,” or the intent of the law. In order to implement many of the laws, the department designated to have authority to enforce the law must develop the who, when and where. In other words, the rules are the detail needed to carry out the law. The Rules Review Committee must determine if the process of proposing the rule was complete, and that it is confined to the authority granted to that department. A determination must also be made that the rules presented are Constitutional and do not violate or conflict with existing law.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

South Dakota AG impeachment investigation begins in secrecy

South Dakota lawmakers met behind closed doors on Tuesday as they launched an impeachment investigation into the state attorney general for his conduct surrounding a fatal car crash last year.The House Speaker Republican Spencer Gosch, had pledged a transparent process as a committee that he appointed considers whether to recommend Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg's impeachment. But it took just four minutes on Tuesday for the committee — made of seven Republicans and two Democrats — to take an oath, then move into a private executive session with the attorney hired to guide the inquiry.Lawmakers planned to take formal...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Yankton Daily Press

Letter: Gov. Noem’s Priorities

The headline story in the Dec. 21 Press and Dakotan was about Nebraska Gov. Pete Rickets issuing a “Holiday Warning” regarding the rapid spread of COVID-19 and appealing to Nebraskans to “help out by getting vaccinated.”. The front page also notes that 100 South Dakotans have already...
PUBLIC HEALTH
northwestmoinfo.com

Annual Prayer Service Set for First Day of Legislative Session

Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson (far right) attend the 2020 Legislative Prayer Session. (Photo by Missouri Baptist Convention). On the first day of the new session of the Missouri General Assembly, lawmakers will join for the 17th annual Prayer Service for government leaders. The event, which is open to the public, will take place on January 5, 2022 at 9 a.m. at Concord Baptist Church in Jefferson City.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
roselawgroupreporter.com

The Great Capitol Resignation continues as another Arizona lawmaker leaves the Legislature

State Sen. Jamescita Peshlakai announced her resignation from the state Senate on Wednesday, effective immediately, to take an appointment in the Biden administration. The fourth-term Democrat from Window Rock is the 13th Arizona legislator to leave their seat this year, most of them departing since the Legislature adjourned its regular session in late June. Two of those resignations were due to House members moving to fill vacancies in the Senate.
ARIZONA STATE
wchsnetwork.com

Kanawha County Commission sets goals for legislative session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper noted during the commission’s meeting last week that the body’s annual legislative agenda can have as many as 17 items for state lawmakers to consider. For the regular legislative session to begin next month, the commission reduced the...
CHARLESTON, WV
washingtoncounty.news

Senate sets plans to open 2022 session

The Florida Senate on Wednesday released a tentative schedule for the first week of the 2022 legislative session, with opening-day festivities on Jan. 11 and a plan to move forward on redistricting. The Senate will gather at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 11 before holding an 11 a.m. joint session with the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The US Sun

Kamala Harris slammed ‘for lying after proposing $2,000 stimulus checks for every month of Covid as bills still due’

KAMALA Harris has been slammed for a post she made prior to being elected vice president, promising "$2,000 monthly payments" that never materialized. In the tweet from May 2020, Harris wrote, "I’m proposing $2,000 monthly payments throughout the pandemic and for 3 months after because rent and bills are still due during this crisis and people are going hungry."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Today’s Supreme Court Case Makes It Clear: Amy Coney Barrett Will Decide the Future of Abortion Rights in the United States

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. After almost two hours of oral argument, it’s clear that the fate of nationwide legal abortion is now in the hands of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. That’s not good news for the future of abortion rights. The case argued today involved a ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Roe and subsequent Supreme Court cases had been entirely clear that states could not ban abortion before “viability,” a medical term indicating when a fetus has developed enough that it could survive outside a woman on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Politics
Fox News

Termination of unvaccinated health care workers backfires as Biden pledges help amid COVID surge

President Biden is deploying military doctors and health care workers to bolster hospitals amid the spike in omicron variant cases. But in the last few months, thousands of health care workers across the nation have been terminated over refusing to comply with vaccine mandates, leaving health care providers in the lurch with staffing shortages while bracing for more patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
foodcontessa.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: Only Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive $1,400?

The escalating COVID-19 infections in the United States, which are being caused by the Omicron strain of the virus, have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check to be implemented. Consequently, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to pass legislation that would provide an additional $1,400 stimulus check to senior citizens, according to marcanews.com.
BUSINESS

