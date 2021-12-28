Pierre Report: The Stage Is Set For The 2022 Session

The Legislative Rules Review Committee met on Dec. 27 to hear proposals from the Department of Health and from the Attorney General’s office. For those not familiar with the work of the Rules Review Committee, think of process like this: The laws passed by the Legislature are the “what,” or the intent of the law. In order to implement many of the laws, the department designated to have authority to enforce the law must develop the who, when and where. In other words, the rules are the detail needed to carry out the law. The Rules Review Committee must determine if the process of proposing the rule was complete, and that it is confined to the authority granted to that department. A determination must also be made that the rules presented are Constitutional and do not violate or conflict with existing law.

