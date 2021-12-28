ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

One dead in major Alligator Alley crash

By Katelyn Massarelli
 2 days ago
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – A 30-year-old West Park man is dead and three others were injured after a major crash on Alligator Alley crash Monday evening.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers investigated the deadly crash that shut down I-75 near mile marker 87 for hours overnight Monday.

Around 9:40 p.m. troopers said a tow truck hauling a broken-down work van tried to u-turn after picking up the disabled vehicle on the side of the interstate.

A 31-year-old West Park driver headed east crashed into the left side of the tow truck during the attempted u-turn.

The West Park driver was seriously in the crash. His passenger, the 30-year-old West Park man, was pronounced dead on scene.

The tow truck driver identified as a 31-year-old Lauderhill man suffered minor injuries while his passenger, a 32-year-old Lauderhill woman, was seriously injured.

Witnesses said at least one of those injured was flown to the hospital.

FHP is continuing to investigate the crash.

This is a developing story.

