The 97th session of the South Dakota Legislature will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. This year, the legislative session will consist of 38 legislative days with the final day (the 37th day) on March 10 and Veto day (the 38th day) on March 28. During the first week, the Legislature will hear from the governor about the State of the State on Jan. 11, from the chief justice of the South Dakota Supreme Court about the State of the Judiciary on Jan. 12 and from a representative of the Native American Tribes about the State of the Tribes on Jan 13.

