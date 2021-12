Often, a person’s true greatness is revealed in those moments when unexpected adversity comes knocking. And those who are able to rise to the challenge in such instances are the ones we remember most fondly. That’s certainly the category Sonny Cumbie now finds himself in after leading the Texas Tech football program to the 2021 Auto Zone Liberty Bowl championship. In fact, that accomplishment should cement his place among the list of all-time Red Raider football greats.

