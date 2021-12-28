Nearly 152,000 Take-Home Rapid COVID Tests Distributed By Miami-Dade County

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says the county has distributed nearly 152,000 take-home rapid COVID tests.

“I’m extremely proud of our County team’s efforts distributing 152,000 tests at our libraries in two days to meet the surge in demand for COVID-19 testing and keep our community safe,” said Mayor Cava.

In an effort to combat the highly-contagious omicron variant, the county started giving out kits on Christmas Eve at five library locations. The distributions continued on Monday at 27 library locations.

The distribution program was a collaboration between Miami-Dade Public Library System, Miami-Dade Police Department and the Miami-Dade Emergency Operations Center.

While the county said all available test kits have been distributed at this time, Cava added that “this week we’ll continue stepping up to serve residents by expanding hours and adding testing sites across the County.”