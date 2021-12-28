ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Nearly 152,000 Take-Home Rapid COVID Tests Distributed By Miami-Dade County

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oGnBd_0dXBDFIm00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says the county has distributed nearly 152,000 take-home rapid COVID tests.

“I’m extremely proud of our County team’s efforts distributing 152,000 tests at our libraries in two days to meet the surge in demand for COVID-19 testing and keep our community safe,” said Mayor Cava.

In an effort to combat the highly-contagious omicron variant, the county started giving out kits on Christmas Eve at five library locations. The distributions continued on Monday at 27 library locations.

The distribution program was a collaboration between Miami-Dade Public Library System, Miami-Dade Police Department and the Miami-Dade Emergency Operations Center.

While the county said all available test kits have been distributed at this time, Cava added that “this week we’ll continue stepping up to serve residents by expanding hours and adding testing sites across the County.”

Comments / 1

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Miami Herald

Broward will soon offer free at-home rapid test kits at libraries. Here’s where to get one

Broward County is gearing up to offer at-home COVID rapid test kits to its residents at local libraries as cases proliferate across South Florida. Beginning Thursday, a limited supply of kits will be given to people who can show proof of Broward County residency, the county said in a release Wednesday. The tests will be distributed outside nine public libraries and are expected to go rapidly.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Government
Miami, FL
Coronavirus
Miami, FL
Government
Miami-dade County, FL
Health
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Florida Health
Miami, FL
Health
Local
Florida Government
WSVN-TV

Broward County Public Schools to change mask policy

(WSVN) - The stunning surge of COVID-19 cases has Broward County Public Schools setting up an emergency meeting, Friday. The school board is expected to change the district’s mask policy. The decision will apply to staff, visitors and vendors, not students. Miami-Dade County Public Schools school board members are...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

South Florida Walmart location temporarily closed for cleaning

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hialeah Walmart will be closed for cleaning, Wednesday. The store near Northwest 57th Avenue and 177th Street is temporarily closing its doors to allow crews time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building. It will reopen Dec. 31 at 6 a.m. Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Broward School Board To Hold Emergency Meeting Friday On Face Coverings

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Back in November, the Broward school board voted to make masks optional for all students in schools and on Friday the board will meet to amend its face covering policy, but this will not apply to students. The School Board of Broward County, Florida will hold an Emergency School Board Meeting on Friday, December 31, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. for the purpose of amending its facial coverings policy. The amendment will NOT apply to students. Watch the livestream at https://t.co/yP8Ocw2ZHx. pic.twitter.com/PxIwNLY1nj — Broward Schools (@browardschools) December 29, 2021 In Miami-Dade masks also became optional for students in November but only...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Home#Distributions#Christmas Eve#Cbsmiami
CBS Miami

Omicron Disrupts Businesses With Workers Out Sick

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s been a while, but warnings about COVID affecting retail and business hours are popping up once again. On Wednesday, it happened at the Walmart in the 5800 block of NW 177TH St, the store had to be closed down for a deep cleaning. In the past week, MIA has seen several flight delays or cancellations due to crew shortage, and it’s also part of the reason why trash pick-up was running behind. It seems anywhere you go, the coronavirus has impacted services. “Let’s just say for tonight 7 staff I only have 4 tonight so that’s over a third...
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

COVID CATASTROPHE: Palm Beach County Positivity Rate Now 21 Percent

BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The positivity rate for COVID-19 in Palm Beach County is now 21 percent — a stunning number released by the CDC earlier Tuesday. With that number comes the revelation that 11,812 new COVID-19 cases have been logged in PBC […] The article COVID CATASTROPHE: Palm Beach County Positivity Rate Now 21 Percent appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Schools Revises COVID-19 Protocols, Masks Required For Adults, Strongly Urged For Students

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade schools are revising their COVID-19 protocols as the number of cases increases in the county. On Thursday, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced that beginning Monday, Jan. 6, all adults entering schools, bus drivers, and bus attendants will have to wear masks. “The workforce at all levels, parents, visitors, business entities, and contractors will be required to wear masks,” he said. While masks will not be required for students, they are strongly urged to wear them. “While facial coverings are not required or permitted in the state of Florida as a result of both recent legislation as well as court...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Miami

Broward County Expanding Several Testing Sites, Adding A New One

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward County is expanding its COVID-19 testing. At Markham Park, beginning Thursday, December 30th, capacity at the test site, 16001 W. State Road 84 in Sunrise, will be expanded with additional testing tents. This site is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m to 5 p.m., but it will be closed Friday and Saturday, December 31st to January 1st, in observance of New Year’s. The testing sites at C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines and Mills Pond Park in Fort Lauderdale were expanded with additional testing tents within the last few weeks in order to accommodate the increase...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Broward To Distribute COVID-19 At-Home Test Kits To Residents At 9 Public Libraries

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward County will begin distributing COVID-19 at-home rapid test kits to residents, while supplies last, beginning Thursday, outside nine county libraries. Here are the locations: African American Research Library & Cultural Center 2650 Sistrunk Boulevard Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311 Thursday: 10AM to 6PM Friday: 10AM to 6PM Hollywood Branch 2600 Hollywood Boulevard Hollywood, FL 33020 Thursday: 10AM to 6PM Friday: 10AM to 6PM Miramar Branch Library & Education Center 2050 Civic Center Place Miramar, FL 33025 Thursday: 10AM to 6PM Friday: 10AM to 6PM North Regional/Broward College Library 1100 Coconut Creek Boulevard Coconut Creek, FL 33066 Thursday: 10AM to 6PM Friday: 10AM to 6PM Northwest Branch Library 1580 NW 3rd Avenue Pompano Beach, FL 33060 Thursday: 10AM to 6PM Friday: 10AM to 6PM Northwest...
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

COVID FLORIDA: State Logging 26K Cases A Day, Palm Beach County Bad

In Florida, 19 Die From COVID on Tuesday, One Person From The Flu. BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Florida is adding an average of 26,000 NEW COVID-19 cases a day, with 29,059 added to the count on Monday. Monday’s data was released late Tuesday. […] The article COVID FLORIDA: State Logging 26K Cases A Day, Palm Beach County Bad appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
44K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy