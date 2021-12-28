Colorado Killing ‘Spree’ Leaves Five Dead Across Two Cities

A 16-year-old high school junior has been fatally shot by her father in Ohio after being mistaken for an intruder, authorities said. The incident happened in the wee hours of Wednesday morning in Canal Winchester, about 15 miles from Columbus, when police say a 911 caller reported that someone had been shot in their home after the security system went off, The Columbus Dispatch reports. The caller has been identified as the teen’s mother, who can be heard on the call telling authorities her daughter was shot in the garage by her father, who believed she was someone breaking in. Audio of the call captures the shock and distress of both parents as they plead with the 16-year-old to wake up. She was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to her injuries about an hour later. Police are investigating the case and are expected to forward it to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, but it was not immediately clear if charges would be filed.

