LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Tempered excitement is how Lakewood Mayor Meghan George views 2022, which finds the city doing its best while still in the middle of a pandemic. “We’re worried about what potentially this could mean for both the city and the small business community, as well as for our residents,” George said. “There’s a lot of uncertainty from the pandemic, but we’re prepared as we have been to face the challenge.”

LAKEWOOD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO