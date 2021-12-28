ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

More Than $100 Million Awarded to Support Youth

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs (OJP) announced that it recently awarded grants totaling nearly $103 million to support youth and help achieve greater equity in the juvenile justice system. “We must focus on the needs of our nation’s youth, particularly those...

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

Department of Justice Awards More Than $300 Million to Fight Opioid and Stimulant Crisis and to Address Substance Use Disorders

WASHINGTON ― The Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs (OJP) today announced grant awards totaling more than $300 million to help combat America’s substance use crisis, which has worsened during the coronavirus pandemic. In the Northern District of West Virginia, more than $1.8 million was awarded, announced United States Attorney William J. Ihlenfeld, II.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Sacramento

Department Of Justice Awards More Than $125 Million In Grants Under The Stop School Violence Act

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBS13) — The Department of Justice announced Thursday that the STOP School Violence Act will provide roughly $126 million in funding to improve school safety. The grants will help institute safety measures in and around primary and secondary schools, support school violence prevention efforts, provide training to school personnel and students, and implement evidence-based threat assessments. “The Justice Department has no greater responsibility than protecting Americans from harm,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “Schools must be safe places to learn, and today’s investment of more than $125 million under the STOP School Violence Act will help ensure that they...
LAW
The Citizens Voice

Litter Hawk Youth Award Program

Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful is announcing the Litter Hawk Youth Award Program, a recognition program for students in Kindergarten through 6th Grade, who complete a designated project specific to their grade level. Kids can participate individually or as part of a lesson initiated by schools, home-schools, scout troops, 4-H clubs, environmental clubs or other organized groups.
ADVOCACY
wgvunews.org

DTE Energy Foundation awards more than $1M in 'holiday help' grants

The DTE Energy Foundation has awarded more than $1M in grants to 10 community-focused organizations in Michigan. The "holiday help" grants aim to support families, children and underserved populations. Grant recipients include The Children’s Foundation, Community Foundation of St. Clair County, Feeding America West Michigan, Forgotten Harvest, Gleaners Community Food...
CHARITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
Examiner Enterprise

BPS Foundation awards more than $12K in classroom grants

The Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation announced this week the completion of its second cycle of classroom grants and the awarding of several professional growth grants across the district. The grants total $12,252 and will enrich educational opportunities for Bartlesville students at the elementary, middle and high school levels. LeeAnn Pressler,...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
MyChesCo

Nearly $87 Million Awarded to Combat Human Trafficking and Help Victims

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Justice Department’s Office of Justice Programs (OJP) announced almost $87 million in funding to combat human trafficking, provide supportive services to trafficking victims throughout the United States and conduct research into the nature and causes of labor and sex trafficking. “Human trafficking is a...
ADVOCACY
MyChesCo

$5 Million Announced to Support Parents and Families Informing Student Development and Academic Recovery

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Education recently released the 2022 application for the Statewide Family Engagement Centers program. The program will award $5 million in grants that will provide financial support to organizations that offer technical assistance and training to state educational agencies and school districts in the implementation of effective family engagement policies, programs, and activities that lead to improvements in student development and academic achievement. As students continue to recover from the pandemic, it is critical that states and districts work in partnership with parents and families to help address the impacts the pandemic has had on children across the country, and that their experiences can help inform how our schools address academic recovery and students’ needs. As part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s broader commitment to ensure parents and families can help inform their children’s education, the American Rescue Plan’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) fund requires states and school districts to conduct robust stakeholder engagement around how ESSER funds should be spent – and parents can and should participate in that process.
EDUCATION
Reading Eagle

Tompkins VIST Bank donates more than $300K to youth organizations

Tompkins VIST Bank recently announced that it has committed $303,750 in 2021-2022 to nearly 50 youth education organizations across southeastern Pennsylvania that qualify under the Pennsylvania Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program. Including this amount, the Spring Township-based bank has donated a total of $3.3 million to EITC since 2001, when it began participating program.
READING, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Children And Youth#Juvenile Delinquency#Juvenile Justice#Drug Courts#Ojp#Ojjdp#Nij
WJTV 12

Women’s Foundation of Mississippi awards more than $680K in grants

JACKSON, Miss. – The Women’s Foundation of Mississippi announced on Monday that they awarded more than $680,000 in grants this year to fund programs that support women and girls across the state. They announced 2021 annual grant awards totaling $360,000 for eleven Mississippi-based programs. The investments fall in four of the priority areas identified by the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
MyChesCo

$18 Million in Vouchers Will Provide Housing for Veterans Experiencing Homelessness

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) this month awarded over $18 million in HUD-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH) vouchers to 103 Public Housing Agencies (PHAs) in 33 states across the country to support veterans experiencing homelessness. This round of allocations, announced during a press call with HUD Deputy Secretary Adrianne Todman and VA Deputy Secretary Donald Remy, will support 2,050 HUD-VASH vouchers nationally, bringing the total number of current HUD-VASH vouchers to 106,704.
HOMELESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
stjohnsource.com

Limetree Awards More than $500K in Charitable Donations, Scholarships

Limetree Bay Terminals LLC (Limetree Bay) has awarded more than $500,000 in scholarships and charitable contributions to local non-profit organizations for 2021. “Limetree is committed to being a responsible member of the Virgin Islands community, and we are pleased to continue our support of these organizations whose impact greatly benefit the territory,” said CEO Jeffrey Rinker.
CHARITIES
Cody Enterprise

More than $1.5M awarded by NWC Foundation

Donors and recipients had the opportunity to meet one another at the Northwest College Foundation’s annual Scholarship Luncheon, which was held Tuesday, Nov. 9. This academic year, 508 students received Foundation scholarship awards totaling $1,430,083, plus another $131,175 from a Park County Community Charitable Relief grant. “Our donors tell...
PARK COUNTY, WY
MyChesCo

$48 Million Announced to Increase the Public Health Workforce in Rural and Tribal Communities

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration’s (HRSA) Federal Office of Rural Health Policy, announced the availability of nearly $48 million in American Rescue Plan funding for community-based organizations to expand public health capacity in rural and tribal communities through health care job development, training, and placement. Awardees will be able to use this funding to address workforce needs related to the long-term effects of COVID-19 as well as health information technology (IT) needs and other key workforce issues.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kingcityrustler.com

South Monterey County nonprofits awarded more than $25K in grants

KING CITY — Southern Monterey County Foundation (SMCF) has awarded $25,300 in grants this year to more than a dozen nonprofit organizations providing services in King City and surrounding communities. Guided by an advisory board of local residents, SMCF raises money to provide grants each year to strengthen communities...
KING CITY, CA
Fox News

Termination of unvaccinated health care workers backfires as Biden pledges help amid COVID surge

President Biden is deploying military doctors and health care workers to bolster hospitals amid the spike in omicron variant cases. But in the last few months, thousands of health care workers across the nation have been terminated over refusing to comply with vaccine mandates, leaving health care providers in the lurch with staffing shortages while bracing for more patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy