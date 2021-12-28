ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visually impaired West Fork High School student with perfect pitch offers glimpse into his life

By Justin Trobaugh
 2 days ago

WEST FORK, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Jimi Hendrix, Ludwig van Beethoven, and Michael Jackson all share something in common with Tim Scott of West Fork — perfect pitch.

The high school student is visually impaired and is the first chair flutist in the concert band and sings tenor in the choir.

Tim was adopted from a Beijing orphanage nine years ago by the Scott family.

He is preparing for upcoming auditions in the fall at Eastman School of Music, the University of Minnesota, and the University of Colorado Boulder.

Photojournalist Brad Horn takes a glimpse of this incredible young man and how he learned to play music despite his visual impairment in the video above.

