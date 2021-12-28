GoFundMe for New Jersey Transit officer battling cancer surpasses $25,000

A New Jersey Transit officer battling cancer got a big show of support Wednesday as he nears a GoFundMe goal created by community members.

Kevin Lenkowski was diagnosed in November. He is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who has been with transit police for 20 years.

The GoFundMe, which was created to help him pay his medical expenses, has already raised more than $28,000 of its $50,000 goal.

More than 150 people donated.