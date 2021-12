A judge in Pennsylvania on Tuesday sentenced a woman to spend the rest of her life behind bars after she admitted to executing her own children in cold blood by shooting them in the head inside their family home earlier this year. Court of Common Pleas Judge Richard Mancini handed down the mandatory minimum of two life sentences after Krisinda Bright pleaded guilty to the February 2021 murders of 16-year-old Jeffrey “JJ” Bright and 22-year-old Jasmine Cannady, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 15 DAYS AGO