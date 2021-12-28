GPD investigating Monday night shooting on Greenville Boulevard

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Members of the Greenville Police Department were investigating a shooting that happened Monday evening.

Officials told WNCT the shooting took place on Greenville Boulevard. Police and investigators were at the scene processing information.

GPD says it happened at Copper Beech off of East 10th Street and Copper Beech Way around 5:07 p.m. It was a domestic-related shooting where the boyfriend shot at his girlfriend in a vehicle.

19-year-old Tyshawn Pierce of Rocky Mount has been arrested and is facing several charges including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.