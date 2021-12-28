ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolgeville, NY

UPDATE – Police ID man shot in Dolgeville Christmas Eve

By Tom Coyne
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gcedd_0dXB4jIW00

DOLGEVILLE, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – New York State Police have identified he man who was shot and killed by a Trooper on Christmas Eve in Dolgeville. About 1:04PM Friday, Christmas Eve, State Police were called to Mers Way in Dolgeville for the report of a stabbing related to a domestic incident. The investigation determined that Carson Dobson, 24 years old, had broken into a home and stabbed a person multiple times. Dobson was armed with a knife and sword.

Dobson was found by Troopers not far from where the home invasion occurred. He was still armed and refused orders to drop his weapons. Dobson was tased by police and still did not comply. A State Trooper fired their service weapon hitting Dobson, who died at the scene.

The stabbing victim was treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

This was the second officer involved fatal shooting in Central New York this week. On Wednesday, a man was shot and killed by a State Trooper in Unadilla. That incident occurred as the State Police responded to a call about a domestic incident. Under New York State law, the investigation of any police officer involved shooting is handled by the state’s Attorney General office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Unadilla, NY
City
Dolgeville, NY
Dolgeville, NY
Crime & Safety
News 8 WROC

Warrant executed at New Hartford vape shop

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a local vape shop has been raided after someone allegedly sold concentrated cannabis to a minor. Around 1:00pm on Wednesday December 29th, the OCSO Narcotics, Criminal Investigation Unit, Warrants Unit, and New Hartford Police Department executed a search warrant at the ‘Smoke […]
NEW HARTFORD, NY
News 8 WROC

Westmoreland man allegedly threatens girlfriend at gunpoint

WESTMORELAND, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a man has been arrested on several felony charges for allegedly threatening is girlfriends’ life at gunpoint. Around 6:00pm on Monday December 27th, OCSO deputies received a call regarding a domestic dispute taking place at a residence on West South Street in Westmoreland. […]
WESTMORELAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Christmas Eve#New York State Police#Wutr#Wpny#Mers Way#A State Trooper#The State Police#Rochesterfirst
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Christmas
News 8 WROC

Fatal three vehicle crash in Volney

VOLNEY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police are reporting that a fatal three vehicle crash has occurred south of Weller Road in the Town of Volney on December 27th. Around 4:00pm early Monday evening, 24-year-old Matthew C. Pelton from Phoenix, NY was northbound on County Route 6 in his 2014 Dodge pick-up truck […]
VOLNEY, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy