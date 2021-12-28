ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolgeville, NY

UPDATE – Police ID man shot in Dolgeville Christmas Eve

By Tom Coyne
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23DE6H_0dXB4Wlx00

DOLGEVILLE, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – New York State Police have identified he man who was shot and killed by a Trooper on Christmas Eve in Dolgeville. About 1:04PM Friday, Christmas Eve, State Police were called to Mers Way in Dolgeville for the report of a stabbing related to a domestic incident. The investigation determined that Carson Dobson, 24 years old, had broken into a home and stabbed a person multiple times. Dobson was armed with a knife and sword.

Dobson was found by Troopers not far from where the home invasion occurred. He was still armed and refused orders to drop his weapons. Dobson was tased by police and still did not comply. A State Trooper fired their service weapon hitting Dobson, who died at the scene.

The stabbing victim was treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

This was the second officer involved fatal shooting in Central New York this week. On Wednesday, a man was shot and killed by a State Trooper in Unadilla. That incident occurred as the State Police responded to a call about a domestic incident. Under New York State law, the investigation of any police officer involved shooting is handled by the state’s Attorney General office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Glenville police warn of retirement scam

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Glenville police are warning about a scam that has been reported throughout the Capital Region. A press release from Police Cheif Stephen Janik says it’s a common technique that targets retirees. In a public awareness bulletin, the chief said elderly victims are called at home and told that a court or […]
GLENVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Warrant executed at New Hartford vape shop

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a local vape shop has been raided after someone allegedly sold concentrated cannabis to a minor. Around 1:00pm on Wednesday December 29th, the OCSO Narcotics, Criminal Investigation Unit, Warrants Unit, and New Hartford Police Department executed a search warrant at the ‘Smoke […]
NEW HARTFORD, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Unadilla, NY
City
Dolgeville, NY
Dolgeville, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Christmas Eve#New York State Police#Wutr#Wpny#Mers Way#A State Trooper#The State Police
NEWS10 ABC

Fatal three vehicle crash in Volney

VOLNEY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police are reporting that a fatal three vehicle crash has occurred south of Weller Road in the Town of Volney on December 27th. Around 4:00pm early Monday evening, 24-year-old Matthew C. Pelton from Phoenix, NY was northbound on County Route 6 in his 2014 Dodge pick-up truck […]
VOLNEY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Christmas
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy