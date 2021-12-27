ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wooster, OH

PREP ROUNDUP | Lake takes down Wooster in non-league matchup

By Staff report
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0THjNK_0dXB4KQT00

Monday, Dec. 27

Lake 62, Wooster 49

Wooster got its chance at about the midway point of the season to see the type of team it will run into come tournament time. Falling behind early 12-7, the Generals hung tough against Lake (3-6) as they fell to 5-4 on the season.

“We are still learning how to play hard even when things aren’t going our way,” said Wooster coach Alex Kacere. “That’s my job, so it’s my blame that I’ll take. Credit to Lake, they played extremely hard tonight.”

Nora Levy led the locals with a team-high 14 points while Eily Badertscher and Tori Pettorini both chipped in 12 points.

Tuslaw 57, Massillon 39

Kasi Tully led Tuslaw with 18 as the Mustangs picked up a non-league win over nearby Massillon.

The Mustangs snapped a three-game losing streak with the win.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wooster, OH
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Wooster, OH
Sports
City
Massillon, OH
Wooster, OH
Basketball
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prep Roundup Lake#Mustangs
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Daily Record

The Daily Record

307
Followers
263
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wooster, OH from The Daily Record.

 http://the-daily-record.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy