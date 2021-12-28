ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Report: Jimmy Yang moves on from WWE producer role after tryout

f4wonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJimmy Yang's tryout as a WWE producer is reportedly over, according to PWInsider. They reported Monday that Yang (James Yun) decided the position wasn't for him and he moved on instead. In...

www.f4wonline.com

WWE

