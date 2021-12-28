Our 49th Anniversary at a Castle

In partnership with Feeding Tampa Bay, People Helping People in Hernando County, located at 1396 Kass Circle, Spring Hill, offers a free monthly mobile food distribution to serve people in need throughout Hernando. PHP is an interfaith community established to provide food, clothing, and other basic necessities to needy individuals. This month, they’re offering a special holiday gift for these citizens. “I want everyone to know (and share) that our Mobile Food Distribution is the fourth Wednesday this month on December 22,” said Becky Burton, Executive Director of People Helping People in Hernando County, Inc.
