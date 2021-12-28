ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, TX

USGS records one of the largest earthquakes in the Permian Basin

By Jeff Caldwell, James Smith
 2 days ago

MIDLAND, Texas – The U.S. Geological Survey recorded one of the largest earthquakes ever in the Permian Basin Monday evening.

The earthquake hit just before 8:00 p.m. Monday evening and was recorded as a 4.5 magnitude on the Richter scale at a depth of 4.8 miles.

The epicenter of the earthquake was pinpointed at 11 miles north of Stanton, a town in Martin County with less than three thousand people.

Courtesy: Google. U.S. Geological Survey

The earthquake could be felt as far away as Midland, Big Spring and Lamesa.

RRC to halt Permian fracking to reduce earthquakes

Before Monday’s quake, a series of four earthquakes over two days prompted the Texas Railroad Commission to order the suspension of all deep oil and gas produced by water injection in northwest Midland County. The suspension will take effect on December 31st.

The Railroad Commission says they have detected approximately 30 earthquakes with a magnitude greater than 3.0 in the Gardendale SRA since 2019.

Comments / 9

George Garcia
1d ago

felt it in san angelo, it sounded like a ups truck driving by. I live in a culdisac and would have heard it come back around but it never did, now I know what it was.

Reply
3
Warren Lambert
2d ago

Another News source here in San Angelo had published this report and stated that they had reports from people living in the Southland area of San Angelo that walls shook and windows rattled. It's strange that I live in Northeast San Angelo near the KLST Studio and didn't feel a thing... ( no windows rattled and the walls didn't shake... didn't even vibrate! I'm not saying it didn't happen... it's just odd that we didn't feel it here in Northeast San Angelo! Very strange days indeed! 🤪

Reply(2)
2
