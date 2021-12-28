ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

‘Don’t slam on your brakes’: When winter weather hits, stay calm and collected on the roads

By Jordan Burrows
ABC4
ABC4
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04tnSw_0dXB0G2P00

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Another winter storm is hitting Utah and experts are warning drivers yet again about how to handle the roads if they must drive.

Several inches of snowfall are expected to hit different parts of the Beehive State on Monday.

Utah’s Emergency Management team said when the winter weather strikes, it’s critical to stay calm. Auto experts say now is the time to get the right tires before an accident happens.

“When you are going up and down the canyon, especially on those snowy days, they are going to require you to have a tire that is rated with the three-peak mountain snowflakes on there, winter tires, studded tires or chains,” said Big O Tires employee Victor Quintero.

TRAGIC: Car crash kills family of 6, including 3 from Spanish Fork

Snow totals will range from a few inches to more than a foot, but even one to two inches of snow is dangerous to drive in.

“You usually see people who are a little overly confident,” said Quintero. “It is better to be cautious and be a defensive driver than it is to try to do 90 mph on Bangerter on I-215 in a foot of snow.”

“That is an important thing,” said Utah Division of Emergency Management spokesperson Wade Mathews. “Do stay calm. Don’t panic. One of the things we encourage people do is stay with the vehicle.”

Mathews said it’s important to be aware of all winter weather and always check the road conditions. Meanwhile, Quintero at Big O Tires says you should always stay vigilant while driving on the roads.

What is a snow squall? Nothing to mess with, according to weather experts

“If you are starting to slip or starting to slide, you want to try your best to remain calm as much as you can,” said Quintero. “Keep both hands on the wheel and try to get some grip.”

Mathews says folks should avoid driving somewhere unless it’s absolutely necessary.

“That’s the first best bet, just like in an oncoming disaster, protective action is the best preventative action,” said Mathews. “Get out of the way.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC4

Another round of snow to come ahead of New Year’s Eve

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! As we begin to close out 2021, we’re still expecting to see some wet weather hanging around for us. Snow and rain showers are expected through parts of the day as we have one system exit and another right on its tail. This second system looks to […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Frigid tonight with more active weather ahead

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday Utah, hopefully, you’ve been able to stay warm today! After a blast of snow yesterday we’ll continue to see isolated to scattered snow showers today, mainly in the higher elevations. The Winter Weather Advisory for the Southern Mountains continues until 8 p.m. tonight while the one for the […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Stay warm this season! How to prevent hypothermia and frostbite

(ABC4) – As temperatures continue to drop throughout Utah, it’s critical to prioritize the health and safety of ourselves and our loved ones. Hypothermia and frostbite are common medical conditions caused by prolonged exposure to cold weather. According to the CDC, hypothermia is defined as having an abnormally low body temperature, while frostbite is a […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Traffic
Utah State
Utah Traffic
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Utah State
ABC4

How snowplow crews prepare for winter storms

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4) – With icy and slick roads throughout portions of the state, ​snowplows crews spent most of Tuesday making sure highways and city roads are clear for drivers. Monday evenings snow squall produced a snowy and slushy journey across a portion of the state and snowplow crews were tasked with making sure the roads are in […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Chilly temps with continued chance for snowfall across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! Another chilly day ahead, but luckily it will not be as cold as Tuesday. This is thanks to the next weather system moving in, bringing in slightly warmer air to boost our temperatures despite the cloud cover. This weather system will also bring in a chance of […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Two overdue skiers rescued by Wasatch County Search and Rescue

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A search and rescue team was dispatched Tuesday afternoon after receiving a call reporting two overdue skiers. The Wasatch County Search and Rescue received a call shortly after 4 p.m. reporting two overdue skiers from the Brighton Ski Resort. The skiers had “apparently dropped off the wrong side of the […]
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big O Tires#Winter Tires#Traffic Accident#Extreme Weather#Spanish#Fork Snow
ABC4

How to prepare an emergency kit for your car during a snowstorm

(ABC4) – Perhaps you’ve heard the phrase pack an “emergency kit” in your vehicle and thought what does that mean, or what should I have in it? ABC4 has decided to call up the experts for some helpful tips. Officials at the Utah Department of Transportation tell ABC4 that in extreme conditions ​it’s recommended drivers have things […]
TRAFFIC
ABC4

More snowfall on the way with evening commutes likely impacted

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there Utah! Hopefully you had a wonderful and safe Christmas weekend. As we begin this new work week, we’ll see more changes on the way. For most, the day starts quietly except for the mountains in northern Utah, where we’ll see periods of snow showers. From the afternoon into […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

More Winter Alerts as next storm system arrives

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After some brief, intense snow yesterday, we’ve got another storm system on the way today which will bring snow to a good portion of the state. Due to this system, there are several Winter Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories, and even Avalanche Warnings that are or will go into effect […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
ABC4

Nearly 4,000 power outages reported in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A large power outage is affecting thousands of residents in West Valley City and Taylorsville Monday evening. Around 3,961 customers are estimated to be impacted by the outage. On Friday, a large snow system is currently covering many parts of Utah, with snowfall expected to impact roads and power […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

UHP responds to a couple of dozen crashes due to snow squall

(ABC4) – The Utah Highway Patrol has been responding to dozens of crashes that have occurred since 4 p.m. due to the multi-city snow squall storm. In a tweet, the Utah Highway Patrol says state troopers have handled 128 motorist assist and 75 crashes statewide. A snow squall warning was issued on Monday around 4 […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Over 160 people evacuated off chairlift at Deer Valley

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – According to Deer Valley, the Carpenter Express Chairlift stopped working at 2:38 p.m. on Christmas Eve. When the Deer Valley mountains operation team was unable to get the lift moving again, it started evacuating people at 3:15 p.m. Jamie Schapiro, who has been skiing at Deer Valley for 30 years, […]
PARK CITY, UT
ABC4

Ring in the New Year on local Utah mountains

UTAH (ABC4) – This weekend, revelers across the globe will ring in the New Year in a variety of different ways. Partiers in Dubai will enjoy a pyrotechnics display from the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building. Taiwanese citizens will gather in Taipei to enjoy fireworks and a countdown show at the Taipei 101 skyscraper. […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

I-15 road closures in Lehi affecting traffic, plan ahead

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – Traffic lanes along I-15 in Lehi have been closed for emergency maintenance on Monday. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says both northbound and southbound traffic will be affected. Northbound traffic will be diverted at milepost 282 and southbound traffic will be diverted at milepost 284. Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) crews will […]
LEHI, UT
ABC4

Can SLC expect NYE event cancellations?

(ABC4) – As COVID cases spike and the Omicron variant continues to create uncertainty across the globe, multiple large cities have changed event policies or cancelled altogether due to the recently increased severity of the pandemic. Paris cancelled their Champs-Élysées fireworks display, New York reduced capacity at their Times Square celebration by 75%, and Los […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
812K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy