Public Health

CDC Now Recommends Only Five Days Of Isolation Amid Alarming Surge Of Omicron Cases

Business Times
Business Times
 2 days ago

In response to an increase in omicron cases across the country, the CDC reduced the recommended isolation time for persons with COVID-19 from 10 days to five days on Monday.

COVID-19Reuters

Infected people can now isolate for just five days, followed by wearing of mask around other people for another five days.

Because of omicron cases, many industries, particularly major airlines during the holiday season, are experiencing severe workforce shortages. Hundreds of flights have been delayed or canceled around the country during the Christmas travel season, according to many carriers.

