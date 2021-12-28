Jacksonville police: Man found dead inside home in St. Nicholas neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was found dead in a home in the St. Nicholas area on Monday evening.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Steve Rudlaff with the Homicide Unit said police were asked to conduct a welfare check in the 1500 block of Ferndale Place, which is right off Atlantic Boulevard and west of the Hart Bridge Expressway.

Officers were unable to make contact with the man inside the house, so they proceeded to enter the home and found the door was unlocked.

Investigators then found the man, who is believed to be between the ages of 40 and 45.

Rudlaff said foul play is suspected in the man’s death and investigators believe the man has been dead for a day or two.

Rudlaff did not say what items found at the crime scene led investigators to suspect foul play. JSO initially said it was investigating a reported stabbing when it first alerted the media of the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact JSO at (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

