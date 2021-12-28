ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HackerNoon

How to Think Like a Winner: Developing a Growth Mindset

By investorscene
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Growth Mindset vs. Fixed Mindset Performance can often be attributed to mindset. Those driven by a ‘Growth Mindset’ believe there is nothing they can’t learn and no situation...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times Union

Wish You Were More Confident? How to Develop a Mindset for Success.

As business owners, I think it's fair to say many of us feel most comfortable working with the tangibles. Written quotes and data-driven analytics are predictable, understandable, and provide a solid starting point for moving forward on action. In a similar vein, we're typically adept at reading the behaviors of others. We've worked hard to understand our customer base to serve them better. We study what motivates and encourages and will most likely support the retention of our employees. And yet, as business leaders, I believe the single most impactful tool we have at our discretion is our own mindset. And I'm here to tell you, maintaining a mindset for success is a powerful, efficient, and proven tool.
ECONOMY
MySanAntonio

Replacing the Hustle Mindset With the Unhustle Mindset

The pandemic helped us realize that real, sustainable success is so much more than a sole focus on work. It became the great clarifier that we crave a new kind of life — simpler, slower, more intentional and more purposeful — and a new type of work culture: human culture instead of hustle culture.
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Growth Mindset#Fixed Mindset Performance
missmillmag.com

The Essential Role An Analyst In Business Development and Growth Plays

This post may contain affiliate links for your convenience. This means if you make a purchase, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Please view my full disclosure policy for more information. Every business requires a force that pushes it towards accelerated growth. There are many...
ECONOMY
talentculture.com

3 Key Steps to Creating a Great Candidate Experience

The world of recruitment has undergone a power shift in the last decade. With job openings at a record high and alarming talent shortages in some industries, candidates have more decision power than ever before. They can afford to be more selective. As a result, businesses are enhancing their hiring strategies to reach top talent, and candidate experience has become the buzzword of the hour in recruitment circles.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
HackerNoon

5 Crypto Resolutions for 2022: Decentralizing My Life

This year, I came up with five New Year's resolutions based on my crypto journey and the goals I’m excited to achieve in the coming months. From making NFTs and supporting women in crypto to joining decentralized orgs and platforms, my hope is that these might serve as a lightbulb moment for your own thoughts and aspirations in the crypto space.
MARKETS
HackerNoon

[Writing Prompt] How to be a Better Data Scientist; Interview Questions List

Please tell us your name, what you currently do and where you work: How did you get into Data Science? What does your day-to-day role involve? What technology or programming languages do you frequently use to get your work done? What do you like the most about your job? What is something you think people do not know about data science or data scientists? What are some trends in data science that you’re particularly excited about? If you weren't a Data Scientist, what would you be doing? What are 3 quick ways for someone to get into Data Science and land a job within a year?
JOBS
HackerNoon

How to Launch a Successful Startup and Keep it Blooming: 25 Great Tips

It is important to choose the right tech stack in advance. Check whether it will be scalable and whether it will be easy to find an expert to support it in the future. When you start to grow and the specialists change, there may be problems. You have to focus on the team. That’s the most important thing. First, you invest in the team, then it produces results. You must not be afraid to say no to those you doubt and wait for the right experts. Hire only those who are really passionate about their work. The end consumer will feel that love. Cherish your reputation from the very beginning. You have to nurture and defend it. It’s a crucial investment. If the reputation is bad, it will be difficult to clear it. We don't have such experience, but I know projects that have dealt with it. It happens if you forget about users and think only about money. First of all, you have to focus on the users who bring you that money. The first 2-3 years of the project are the most intense. It’s like with a baby. At first, you don't sleep at all. Then the team starts to get involved more, you delegate more tasks and get some free time. But even at the start, you have to take care of yourself to avoid burnout.
ECONOMY
HackerNoon

How to Choose a Technical Partner for Your Business

As it happens in most cases, finding a technical partner seems to be a lost cause. But we don’t want you to be drowned in doubts or fear of not choosing the right one. This is why we’d like to share the best process of shortlisting candidates for a tech partner. Of course, it’s not a cure-all potion, but at least it will help you to find a good development team. So if you don’t want to be like John and instead start your software on the first try, we’d highly recommend using the guidelines listed below in this great article:
ECONOMY
Hackernoon

How Cosmos Proof-Of-Stake Helps Create a More Sustainable Blockchain Environment

The energy debate surrounding Proof-of-Work (PoW) blockchains like Bitcoin and other similar POW chains is nothing new. Tendermint Core Core is the first and most widely used implementation of a Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) consensus engine and PoS crypto-economics to date. In this article, we’ll take a look at the environmental issues surrounding PoW blockchains, the dramatically reduced carbon footprint of PoS networks, and how Cosmos fits into it all.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

How Successful Managers Delegate Work Effectively

The perfectionist in you likes to be in control and is good at finding excuses - “Outcome won’t be as good” “It will take me longer to assign and explain than to do it myself” "No one in the team wants to solve every problem yourself” The ability to delegate to others is the main difference between the roles of manager and independent producer. A producer can invest one hour of effort and produce one unit of results, assuming no loss of efficiency. A manager, on the other hand, can invest ten or fifty units or a hundred units of effort.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
The Next Web

Step-by-step: How to grow a company culture

Your employees’ relationships with their work environment are just as meaningful as their home environment when it comes to mental health. Improving the work environment means improving productivity, retention, and growth — it’s as simple as that. So, let’s optimize the corporate mission statement and revitalize the...
ECONOMY
Forbes

The Skills Required For The Future Of Work

Julian Torres is the co-founder and COO of Ontop (YCW21) and a best-selling author for Penguin Random House. As the world starts to adjust to life post-Covid, one thing is glaringly clear: Traditional office working environments will never be the same. Tech legend Marc Andreessen recently stated that the acceleration...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
OurSentinel

Op-Ed:Systems Thinking doesn't work for Human-Development

Several measures organizations take to have employees feel better only seem to make the latter more conscious of the gap between what they know they should be doing and what the organization allows them to do. Proponents of a paradigm of management called 'Systems Thinking' would explain this as a...
Forbes

Why Do We Still Call Them Soft Skills?

Jason Cassidy is the CEO of Educate 360 Professional Training Partners. Every day I hear people, including myself, differentiating between more technical hard skills and more foundational soft skills. While it is convenient because, sadly, everyone understands what the other person means, I feel this common language does a disservice to actual soft skills. Other terms like baseline and core skills are more accurate and do more justice to the concept, but despite their more accurate depiction of the necessity of these skills, they have not necessarily become the lingua franca that makes for easy communication.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

935
Followers
10K+
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy