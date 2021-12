Just a couple of days into this year's World Juniors in Edmonton and Red Deer and several journalists are reporting the tournament has been cancelled. This decision comes after three games were forfeited due to positive tests. It seems officials with the International Ice Hockey Federation believe having to cancel so many games is damaging the reputation of the tournament. It has also been noted that players are not in the same bubble as they were at last year's tournament, with guests staying at the same hotel they are and even a wedding happening.

HOCKEY ・ 1 DAY AGO