With gig work becoming an increasingly essential form of income for many Americans, the data that workers provide to the companies that employ them is also gaining in value—and workers are taking notice, writes Karen Gregory. "Absent employment status, gig work is a form of self-employment, and workers should enjoy autonomy, flexibility, and choice about when and how to work, as well as have clear information about how to stay safe while working and how to mitigate the risks associated with self-employment."

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 DAYS AGO