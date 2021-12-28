ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Judge sets date for hearing to reconsider the 110-year sentence of truck driver

The Press
The Press
 3 days ago

A district court judge in Colorado set a hearing...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
BET

Prosecutor Behind Trucker’s 110 Year Sentence Slammed For Posting Brake Shoe ‘Trophy’

While some are outraged by the 110-year maximum penalty sentencing of the Cuban-immigrant trucker, Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, there are others who are celebrating, literally making physical memorabilia from the case. One, in particular, is Deputy District Attorney Kayla Wildeman — the Colorado prosecutor partially responsible for securing the conviction against Rogel....
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Fury over 110-year sentence for US driver whose brakes failed

More than 4.5 million people including Kim Kardashian have called for a US truck driver's 110-year prison sentence to be reduced over a 2019 crash in which his brakes failed and he plowed into traffic, killing four people. Aguilera-Mederos was found guilty by a jury on 27 counts including multiple vehicular homicides, and last week a judge handed down a 110-year sentence, which he said was the mandatory minimum under Colorado law.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
KIII TV3

Rally calls for reduction of 110-year prison sentence for I-70 crash

DENVER — A rally calling for a reduction of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos' 110-year prison sentence for a deadly April 2019 crash on Interstate 70 took place outside the Colorado State Capitol on Wednesday. Aguilera-Mederos was 23 when he crashed into stopped traffic near Lakewood after his brakes failed, killing four...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Drivers#Cnn
TheDailyBeast

Colorado Guv Slashes Trucker’s 110-Year Sentence to 10 Years

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will reduce a trucker’s 110-year prison sentence after a national outcry led to prosecutors urging the prison term be reduced, KUSA reports. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, 26, will now serve 10 years for vehicular manslaughter after his brakes failed along a Denver highway in 2019, leading to four deaths. Polis’ decision was made in consultation with some of the victims’ families, according to KUSA. The state-mandated sentence, given to Aguilera-Mederos last week, caused a firestorm on social media, prompting a petition signed by more than 5 million people and calls from prosecutors and reality star Kim Kardashian urging the court to reconsider it. Aguilera-Mederos’ lawyers had applied for clemency from the governor’s office shortly after the sentencing hearing.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Axios

Trump accuses Jan. 6 panel of "seeking evidence of criminal activity"

Former President Trump's legal team on Wednesday accused the House committee investigating the Capitol riot of seeking to uncover evidence that would support a criminal referral against him. Why it matters: The brief asked the Supreme Court to consider committee chair Bennie Thompson's (D-Miss.) interview with the Washington Post as...
POTUS
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
30K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy