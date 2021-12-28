Judge sets date for hearing to reconsider the 110-year sentence of truck driver

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will reduce a trucker’s 110-year prison sentence after a national outcry led to prosecutors urging the prison term be reduced, KUSA reports. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, 26, will now serve 10 years for vehicular manslaughter after his brakes failed along a Denver highway in 2019, leading to four deaths. Polis’ decision was made in consultation with some of the victims’ families, according to KUSA. The state-mandated sentence, given to Aguilera-Mederos last week, caused a firestorm on social media, prompting a petition signed by more than 5 million people and calls from prosecutors and reality star Kim Kardashian urging the court to reconsider it. Aguilera-Mederos’ lawyers had applied for clemency from the governor’s office shortly after the sentencing hearing.

