Camila Cabello taking social media break

By Celebretainment
 3 days ago
Camila Cabello is taking a social media break. The 24-year-old singer - who recently split from fellow popstar Shawn Mendes - took to her Instagram Stories to tell her followers that she will not be online again until 2022. She wrote: "going on a lil social media detox...

Related
enstarz.com

Shawn Mendes Already Replaced Camilla Cabello? Theories Reveal Singer is Currently Dating With Mystery Woman [Video]

Numerous fans have encountered a TikTok theory wherein they believe that Shawn Mendes is already dating someone after breaking up with Camila Cabello. Pop Faction posted a photo on their official Instagram account, reporting that the 23-year-old had been dating a mystery woman "for two weeks." The exact page posted a clip on TikTok supporting their claim, leaving the girl's account on its caption.
YOGA
studybreaks.com

Shawn Mendes Promises His Fans That ‘It’ll Be Okay’

Despite his recent breakup with Camila Cabello, the artist’s new single emphasizes the love the couple still shares for one another. The “Summer of Love” is over, and the dark, dreary winter is upon us. Mourning the end of his two-year relationship with his “Señorita,” Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes released a new single titled “It’ll Be Okay.” Mendes is known for his dramatic love songs like “Mercy” and “Treat You Better,” but this song hurts so much more. The gut-wrenchingly emotional lyrics are paired with soft piano tunes, and this dangerous concoction was enough to make “Shamila” fans start sobbing. The song was released on Dec. 1, two weeks after the couple’s breakup was announced.
MUSIC
Elite Daily

Camila Announced She's Going Offline For The Rest Of 2021

Camila Cabello might be home for the holidays, but don’t expect her to post about it. The singer took to her Instagram Story on Sunday, Dec. 26 to let fans know she’s taking a break from social media until next year, and the reason makes a lot of sense. Here’s what you need to know about why Camilla Cabello’s social media detox will last until 2022.
CELEBRITIES
Camila Cabello
Shawn Mendes
New University Newspaper

Pop Culture’s Double Standard Against Shawn Mendes

Pop singers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello announced their breakup Nov. 17. Publicized via Instagram, the separation was met with widespread speculation. Although the pair are no strangers to gossip, with one of the many rumors they faced being allegations that their relationship was a PR stunt, this time was different.
CELEBRITIES
b975.com

Ed Sheeran teases upcoming collab with Camila Cabello

Ed Sheeran is heading into 2022 with big plans, which include a major collaboration with Camila Cabello. Speaking to BBC Radio 1, the singer revealed that he’s teaming up again with his “South of the Border” collaborator for an upcoming new single that is due out next year. According to Yahoo!Life, the exchange happened when the radio hosts prodded Ed about his upcoming single, “The Joker and the Queen.”
MUSIC
wfav951.com

Camila Cabello Performs At The White House

Dressed for Christmas in a solid red jumpsuit, long red gloves, and lipstick to match, Camila Cabello performed at the White House Christmas celebration. She brought along a full mariachi band and sang, “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.”. She said, she wanted to pay tribute to her Mexican...
CELEBRITIES
#Instagram Stories#Mansion Global
KQED

Camila Cabello Sings "I'll Be Home for Christmas"

This PBS presentation of In Performance at the White House: Spirit of the Season is made possible by Otsuka, and Judy and Peter Blum Kovler Foundation. Major funding is also provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
CELEBRITIES
mix929.com

Camila Cabello unloads Hollywood Hills home for $4.3 million

Camila Cabello is $4.3 million richer after selling her gorgeous ﻿﻿Mediterranean-style villa in Hollywood Hills, California. According to Dirt, the price was escalated by over a quarter-million dollars after a bidding war broke out. Camila purchased the massive home in April 2019 from Bollywood actor Uday Chopra for...
CELEBRITIES
Dirt

Camila Cabello’s Romantic Hollywood Hills Villa Sells in Bidding War

Click here to read the full article. High above the Sunset Strip, Camila Cabello has just scored big. Barely two years after she doled out millions for her Hollywood Hills lair, she’s relinquishing control of the premises. Per property records, the pop sensation (“Havana,” “Señorita”), 24, has sold the Mediterranean-style showpiece to a buyer from Mainland China for $4.3 million, a full $350,000 over her $3.95 million asking price. That’s also nearly $1 million more than Cabello paid Bollywood actor/producer Uday Chopra for the place in 2019. Tucked away securely behind privacy walls and gates, on a compact 0.15-acre parcel in the Hollywood foothills, the...
CELEBRITIES
Teen Vogue

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid Are Reportedly Taking a Break

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid are reportedly taking a break from their relationship, a source with People reports. The alleged news comes after the pair had dated for two years. According to the source with People, the two have allegedly chosen to spend some time apart. “They're figuring things out right now,” the source said. Representatives for Dua and Anwar did not respond to a request for comment from People.
CELEBRITIES
mansionglobal.com

Camila Cabello Sells Los Angeles Home with Recording Studio for $4.3 Million

Pop star Camila Cabello has sold a Los Angeles home with a recording studio for $4.3 million, $350,000 over the original listing price. The four-bedroom home was listed for just nine days and received four written offers before it went into escrow, according to the listing agent, Denise Rosner of Compass, who sold the home to Ms. Cabello back in 2019 for $3.375 million.
REAL ESTATE
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Tracee Ellis Ross saddens fans with painful goodbye

It was a very sad and difficult day for Tracee Ellis Ross when she took a step back from her comedic genius to deliver a painful farewell. In an emotional post, the daughter of Diana Ross was overcome with feelings as she shared photos from the wrap party of her show, Black-ish.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Beyoncé Teams Up With Her 3 Kids to Create Theme Song for Tina Knowles' New Show

Watch: Beyonce Posts Rare PDA Photos From Jay-Z's B-Day Move over, The Proud Family. There's a new show featuring Beyoncé's vocals in its theme song. Queen Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, announced on Dec. 21 that she will be at the helm of a new Facebook Watch show called Talks With Mama Tina. As if that news isn't thrilling enough, the matriarch also revealed that the show's theme song features the voice of not only her Grammy-winning daughter, but that Beyoncé's kids, Blue Ivy, 9, and 4-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, also lent their little vocals for the track.
MUSIC
enstarz.com

Nicole Kidman Determined Not to Come Back To US for One Reason: Husband Keith Urban Can't Say No To Actress? [Report]

Speculations believe that Nicole Kidman will be moving back to her family in Australia and has no plans on going back to the United States with her husband, Keith Urban. Based on a report by the New Idea, while the Australian-American couple is residing in Nashville, Tennessee, the actress is ready to come back home. And aside from that, Kidman was said to be fully determined to spend more time with her mother, Janelle.
NASHVILLE, TN
