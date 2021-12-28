ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Who is running for congress in 2022 in the Central Valley?

By Maddie Gannon
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x86wK_0dXAu7n300

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With California’s congressional boundary lines now solidified, attention turns to the 2022 midterm races. There are significant changes to districts in the Central Valley that could alter who is sent to Washington in November.

One of the largest drivers of the changes is the Voting Rights Act, a federal law that means there must be a certain number of districts that have more than a 50% minority population. Of the three districts encompassing and surrounding Kern, two have a Latino majority and one is majority white.

Let’s dive into the changes and candidates in each district.

The new 20th district

The new 20th district shares the most land with what is now House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R) district. It includes a large portion of Bakersfield but now stretches all the way up to the Fresno suburb of Clovis.

One significant feature to the district is an arm the that stretches above Hanford. This cements the Latino majorities in the two districts bordering the 20th. It does so by putting the voters in the arm area, who are majority white, into the already overwhelmingly white 20th district.

Republican Political Analyst Cathy Abernathy told us voters in this arm are more Republican. This, in effect, makes the 20th district even more red while taking Republicans out of the 22nd and 21st district and consequently making them more blue.

Turning to the candidates in the race thus far, Kevin McCarthy will most likely run in this district. With McCarthy’s high profile and the district’s Republican majority strengthened, it will be extremely hard for a Democrat to compete for this seat.

However three Democrats have declared for the race thus far:

Louis Gill (D): He has spent the last two decades working with non-profits addressing homelessness here in Bakersfield.

Bruno Amato (D) : He is a Navy veteran and actor.

Marisa Wood (D) : She has been in Kern for 35 years now and is a teacher at Fairfax Junior High School.

The new 22nd district

The new 22nd district shares the most land with what is currently David Valadao’s (R) district. This has been a very competitive race in recent years. Valadao lost the seat to Democrat TJ Cox in 2018 before winning it back in 2020 and it was one of only nine districts in the nation to vote for Joe Biden for president while also sending a Republican to congress in 2020.


Now, in part because of the stretch of land over Hanford added to the 20th district, it will be even harder for a Republican to win the 22nd. It is projected the people in this new 22nd district voted for Biden in 2020 by a 13% margin. However, it is worth noting that Valadao’s current district voted for Biden by a margin of 11% and still elected the Republican Valadao to congress.

Valadao has not yet confirmed if he will run in this district in 2022, however, it is the area that is most similar to his current district.

Here are the candidates that have declared their intent to run for the 22nd district:

Chris Mathys (R): He is a U.S. Army veteran and former Fresno councilman.

Rudy Salas (D): He is a former Bakersfield councilman and currently represents the Central Valley’s 32nd district in the State Assembly.

Nicole Parra (D) : She represented the Central Valley, including Kern, in the state assembly from 2002 to 2008.

Bryan Osorio (D) : He is the current mayor of Delano and a former Delano city councilman.

The new 21st district

The new Fresno-centered 21st district shares the most area with Devin Nunes’ current district. Redistricting has resulted in this boundary turning from deep red to leaning blue. Nunes announced he is retiring weeks ago, opening the area up to a fresh set of potential candidates.

Here are the candidates that have declared their intent to run for the 21st district:

Jim Costa (D): He is a former Bakersfield congressman and has been in Central Valley politics for over 40 years. He currently represents district 16 in congress.

Elizabeth Heng (R): She worked for former congressman Ed Royce and was Donald Trump’s director of inauguration ceremony staff.

Phil Arballo (D) : He declared weeks ago but his team told us after the approval of the final maps he is now weighing his options. However, he recently indicated on Twitter he is still in the race.

The June 2022 primaries are now just six months away and candidates are gearing up for campaign season. More candidacy announcements, withdraws and changes are expected in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

California minimum wage to rise on Jan. 1, 2022

California’s minimum wage is about to hit a milestone in the coming days when new laws kick in for 2022 and give a pay raise to the state’s lowest-paid workers. Starting Jan. 1, businesses with 26 or more employees will have to pay their workers at least $15 an hour — a figure that labor […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Kern County Board of Supervisors year in review: 2021 highlighted tensions between county and state

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — From fossil fuels to public safety to redistricting, Kern County’s Board of Supervisors saw some of the nation’s largest issues cross its desk in 2021. The year brought big decisions and rising temperatures between the Golden Empire and the Golden State. The tension kicked off in March when a petroleum-driven tug-of-war […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, CA
City
Delano, CA
Local
California Government
Bakersfield, CA
Elections
City
Clovis, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Government
State
California State
Local
California Elections
State
Washington State
City
Hanford, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
City
Fresno, CA
KGET

December rainfall in Bakersfield was significantly above average: Should you be using your sprinklers?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In response to the state’s worsening drought, both the City of Bakersfield and Cal Water Service placed Bakersfield under water restrictions last month. Now, the recent rain is tightening those restrictions. “Since Oct. 1, we’ve picked up 3.48 inches in the gauge,” 17 News Chief Forecaster Kevin Charette said. “Normally, we […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Dustin’s Diner raises $20,000 for Bakersfield Homeless Center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dustin’s Diner raised $20,000 for the Bakersfield Homeless Center through their annual holiday fundraiser. Volunteers presented the Bakersfield Homeless Center with the proceeds from the fundraiser on Wednesday. From Dec. 16 through the 23rd, the Diner sold hot chocolate, cider and cookies on Haggin Oaks Boulevard. Dustin’s Diner raised $5,000 more […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Nunes
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bruno Amato
Person
David Valadao
Person
Rudy Salas
Person
Tj Cox
KGET

Dutch Bros to open 5th location in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield can’t get enough of Dutch Bros — a fifth location is coming soon to South Chester Avenue. The new location is slated to open at 15 S. Chester Ave at the corner of South Chester and Brundage Lane. Dutch Bros Coffee said it doesn’t have an opening date yet but […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Valley#Voting Rights#Republicans#Latino#House#Democrats#Navy
KGET

At least 2 people wounded in Olmo Court shooting, Bakersfield police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a shooting that wounded two people Wednesday night in southwest Bakersfield. Officers were called to a home on Olmo Court near Cardiff Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. Bakersfield police said two people were shot and at least one of them suffered major injuries. No other details were immediately […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KGET

Community holds Kwanzaa celebration in Bakersfield, highlights cooperative economics

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Community members gathered for a Kwanzaa celebration on Wednesday to highlight the principle “Ujamaa” — or cooperative economics. The celebration was held at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center on South Owens Street. The holiday celebrating African heritage and Black culture celebrates seven core principles over seven days. The […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man killed in stabbing on Wilson Road in June identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 62-year-old man who was fatally stabbed in south Bakersfield in June has been identified as Dale Eugene Jones, according to the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The incident happened June 14 at about 12:26 a.m. in the 3000 block of Wilson Road. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy