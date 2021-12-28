Motorcycle Gang Violence To Blame For Marine's Murder In Lincoln Co., Prosecutors Say

The victim and suspects in a deadly September shooting in Lincoln County were members of two opposing motorcycle gangs, according to court documents.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Daniel Aaron died from a gunshot wound to the back while riding his motorcycle on Highway 62 near 3300 Road near Harrah. The agency arrested four suspects and said each are a member of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club.

Last week, the state attorney general’s office filed first-degree murder charges against Steven Roberts and Virgil Nelson. Larry Ramirez and Conner Buntz were each charged with being an accessory after-the-fact to the murder.

Probable cause affidavits filed in Lincoln County District Court for each suspect said Aaron was a member of the Pagan’s Motorcycle Club. Aaron was driving on a motorcycle alongside a “prospect” for the club before the shooting, according to the affidavit.

Traffic cameras and security footage from nearby businesses show Nelson and Roberts allegedly following Aaron before they met on Highway 62.

The man driving with Aaron told investigators one of the suspects drove up “beside” Aaron before he heard a gunshot.

“Aaron fell after the gunshot," according to the affidavit.

The man fired multiple gunshots afterward, and the suspects drove off.

Nelson later arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound and told a probation officer that he received the wound while driving in Logan County on the same day Aaron was shot. Phone records contradicted this claim, according to the affidavit, and showed that Nelson was in the Choctaw area and not in Logan County.

Earlier this month, the OSBI posted pictures from nearby security cameras that captured two suspects. The pictures showed one male and one female driving a red motorcycle, and one male driving a black motorcycle.

Buntz and Ramirez are accused of helping Nelson and Roberts hide their motorcycles after the pictures were posted online, according to the affidavit.

All four suspects are in custody at the Lincoln County jail.

Nelson and Ramirez are being held on a $1 million bond, while Roberts has no bond. No information was available on Buntz’s bond, a jail staffer said on Monday.