LAPD releases video of shooting that killed 14-year-old bystander

Denver police say the suspect in Monday night's deadly shooting rampage, Lyndon McLeod, was shot and killed by an officer who was wounded. They believe at least some of the five victims were targeted. CBSN Denver has the latest on the investigation.
Demonstrators outside police headquarters in Boynton Beach, Florida, Tuesday night called for the firing of the officer involved in the death of a 13-year old boy on a dirt bike during an attempted traffic stop Sunday, CBS West Palm Beach affiliate WPEC-TV reports. They also pressed for transparency from the department about what happened during the incident.
Illegal fireworks lit up the Los Angeles night sky on the Fourth of July, prompting hundreds of complaints to the city's police department and in one case igniting a fire that destroyed eight apartments and injured five tenants.
