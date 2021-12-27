Heroics from Cavani, De Gea rescue point for Man Utd at Newcastle

Ralf Rangnick has admitted he has not made as much progress as he might have hoped in stamping his authority on Manchester United.Despite being unbeaten in four games in all competitions since replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the Old Trafford helm on an interim basis, the highly-rated German coach has been frustrated in his efforts to implement his methods by the Covid-19 lay-off which saw his side not play for 16 days before Monday night’s 1-1 Premier League draw at struggling Newcastle.Asked if he had achieved as much as he had wanted to in his initial weeks in charge,...

