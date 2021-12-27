ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Heroics from Cavani, De Gea rescue point for Man Utd at Newcastle

ESPN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllan Saint-Maximin's seventh-minute goal rocketed the Magpies into...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Wife of Man Utd attacker Martial comments on transfer talk

The wife of Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has weighed into his transfer claims. Martial, who has made just ten appearances in all competitions so far this season, wants to leave United due to a lack of game time at Old Trafford and his agent has confirmed that he plans to speak to the club about his client's future.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick’s honeymoon period over as scale of Manchester United job emerges

Four weeks in Manchester in December. Two narrow wins, two unconvincing draws and one big outbreak of Covid-19. Some honeymoon, isn’t it? And worse still for Ralf Rangnick, after only just avoiding defeat to a Newcastle United side that deserved only their second Premier League win of the season, that honeymoon is most certainly over now.Ragnick appeared to recognise as much from his vantage point in St James’ Park’s away dugout, a few yards in front of the press box, where he and technical director-cum-assistant coach Darren Fletcher took turns to register their displeasure with what United were producing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Bukayo Saka and Kevin De Bruyne are the gifts that keep on giving while Lucas Moura packs a punch on Boxing Day - but who else took their chance and who paid the price in our latest Premier League POWER RANKINGS?

The Premier League was hit by three more Covid postponements this week but that didn't stop the Boxing Day fixtures from packing an almighty punch. Liverpool vs Leeds, Wolves vs Watford and Burnley vs Everton were all called off due to outbreaks from at least one side involved in those games, leaving seven other games to be played in the following days after Christmas.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edinson Cavani
Person
David De Gea
The Independent

Gary Neville explains why Mauricio Pochettino is the right ‘fit’ as next Manchester United manager

Gary Neville admits he would like Mauricio Pochettino as the next Manchester United manager and believes the Argentine is the right “fit” to succeed at Old Trafford.Ralf Rangnick is currently in charge as interim boss as United plot their next move to permanently succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.And the former Tottenham boss has been strongly linked with the Red Devils and Neville is adamant he has all the right characteristics to thrive in Manchester.“I don’t think [Antonio] Conte was a fit for United,” Neville said on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football. “I think United will get the right manager at the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Newcastle 1-1 Man Utd: The pick of the stats

Newcastle United have dropped more points from winning positions than any other team in the Premier League this season (19). Indeed, they have only won one of the nine league games in which they have scored first (D5 L3). Manchester United have scored 113 goals against Newcastle in the Premier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd boss Rangnick: De Gea showing he's among world best

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick says David de Gea again proved his quality in their draw at Newcastle. Rangnick admits they've been reliant on De Gea in recent games. He said, "I think we were better in some games so far in the past, but it's also about getting results and again the good thing today was we came back and we got the equaliser.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magpies#Red Devils Keeper
Tribal Football

Man Utd boss Rangnick admits Cavani reluctant to start games

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick admits Edinson Cavani has been reluctant to play from the start due to injury concerns. Cavani came off the bench to score the equaliser in Monday night's draw at Newcastle. Rangnick revealed on Wednesday: “Actually over the last few days, I was also considering playing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd keeper De Gea frustrated after Newcastle draw

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea admitted frustration after their 1-1 draw at Newcastle on Monday night. De Gea had to be at his best to deny Newcastle victory - a result that sees United's hopes of a top-four finish out of their hands. United sit seventh in the Premier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Harry Maguire blames Covid break for sloppy Manchester United performance at Newcastle

Skipper Harry Maguire admitted a 16-day Covid-19 break had done Manchester United no favours after they salvaged a 1-1 draw at Premier League strugglers Newcastle.The Red Devils needed a 71st-minute equaliser from half-time substitute Edinson Cavani to emerge with anything to show for their efforts at St James’ Park on Monday night as interim manager Ralf Rangnick was forced to abandon his favoured 4-2-2-2 formation, and were indebted to goalkeeper David De Gea for a series of fine saves.It was their first outing for 16 days after a coronavirus outbreak which prompted the club to close their Carrington training complex...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Eddie Howe will ‘count the bodies’ ahead of Newcastle’s trip to Everton

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe will take a roll call ahead of Thursday’s scheduled trip to Everton after admitting he is “dangerously close” to not having enough players to fulfil the fixture.The Magpies went into Monday’s Premier League clash against Manchester United with their squad ravaged by positive Covid-19 tests and injuries and emerged further depleted.Karl Darlow, Ciaran Clark, Matt Ritchie and the suspended Isaac Hayden were absent from a matchday squad which featured only eight substitutes, while Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin both limped off.Howe admitted Wilson’s injury in particular was a concern, and while midfielder Hayden is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Manchester United vs Burnley live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Manchester United will attempt to get back to winning ways when they host Burnley on Thursday evening.The Red Devils were fairly dismal and lucky to escape with a point from their last match at relegation-threatened Newcastle, and now face the side just one point above the Magpies in the table.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man United host BurnleyMatch postponements and dropped points at St. James’ Park left Ralf Rangnick and his side down in seventh, seven points off fourth-place Arsenal.Burnley have won just once all season in what has been a torrid campaign so far.Here’s everything...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Victor Lindelof hoping for swift return after positive Covid test

Manchester United centre-back Victor Lindelof has provided an update on his health and revealed he hopes to be “back with the guys” soon.The Swedish international has not played for the Red Devils since the 1-0 win at Norwich on December 11, a match where he had to be replaced in the second half due to breathing difficulties.A subsequent Covid-19 outbreak at Old Trafford saw United have an enforced 16-day break before they returned to Premier League action with a 1-1 draw at Newcastle on Monday, but Lindelof was absent from the squad.🔙🔜Great to hear from you, @VLindelof 🙏#MUFC— Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 29,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Scott McTominay inspires Manchester United to comfortable win over Burnley

Scott McTominay starred as Manchester United ended 2021 with a much-needed win against a depleted Burnley Having gone top of the Premier League with victory at Turf Moor in January, talk of a title challenge had turned to the need to kickstart their Champions League qualification push by the end of a topsy-turvy year.There remains plenty of work for Ralf Rangnick to do, but Thursday’s 3-1 win against an under-strength Burnley continued the unbeaten start to his interim stint and sent the side up to sixth heading into the new year.United would have ended the calendar year outside the top...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick has not made as much progress as he had hoped at Manchester United

Ralf Rangnick has admitted he has not made as much progress as he might have hoped in stamping his authority on Manchester United.Despite being unbeaten in four games in all competitions since replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the Old Trafford helm on an interim basis, the highly-rated German coach has been frustrated in his efforts to implement his methods by the Covid-19 lay-off which saw his side not play for 16 days before Monday night’s 1-1 Premier League draw at struggling Newcastle.Asked if he had achieved as much as he had wanted to in his initial weeks in charge,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick praises reaction of Manchester United players in win over Burnley

Ralf Rangnick was pleased by the reaction and improved body language displayed by Manchester United’s players as they beat Burnley days on from the meek draw at Newcastle The summer arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane raised expectations around Old Trafford but this season has been a damp squib, leading to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s exit last month.Progress has been slow under interim successor Rangnick, thanks in no small part to the impact of Covid-19, and United looked well off the pace in Monday’s 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened Newcastle.Former Red Devils skipper Gary Neville said the players were...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Man Utd cruise past Covid-hit Burnley to strengthen top-four hopes

Manchester United cruised to a morale-boosting 3-1 win against Burnley on the eve of Alex Ferguson's 80th birthday on Thursday to strengthen their push for a Premier League top-four finish. The defeat leaves Burnley mired in relegation trouble, third from bottom of the table with just a single Premier League win all season. jw/iwd
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy