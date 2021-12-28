ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Breaking Down the Dolphins-Saints Week 16 Inactives

By Alain Poupart
AllDolphins
AllDolphins
 3 days ago

It was the COVID-19 lists that really have become significant ahead of the Week 16 matchup between the Miami Dolphins and the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome on Monday night.

And because those lists are so long for each team, it's made for very short inactive lists.

In fact, that of the Saints includes only one player, though it's a very significant player.

That player would be starting left tackle Terron Armstead, who will miss a second consecutive game with a knee injury after being listed as questionable on the Saints' final injury report.

For the Dolphins, the list included three names: running back Salvon Ahmed, defensive tackle John Jenkins and cornerback Trill Williams.

Maybe Ahmed being on the list is a bit surprising, but perhaps we should have seen it coming with the return of Phillip Lindsay from the COVID-19 list for this game to go along with Myles Gaskin and Duke Johnson, who's fresh off his first career 100-yard rushing performance against the New York Jets in Week 15.

The Dolphins did elevate running back Jordan Scarlett as a COVID-19 replacement earlier Monday, but as we suggested at the time that move likely was made with special teams in mind.

For the veteran Jenkins, being inactive has become pretty routine since Raekwon Davis returned from his knee injury. Since starting against the Raiders and Colts in Weeks 3 and 4, Jenkins has been active only twice since — against the Jaguars in Week 6 and against the Ravens in Week 10.

As a reminder, the Dolphins placed six players from their active roster on the COVID-19 list before this game: TE Cethan Carter, CB Justin Coleman, G Solomon Kindley, G Robert Jones, OL Greg Mancz, LB Duke Riley and WR Albert Wilson.

For the Saints, the list of players on the COVID-19 list includes: LB Kwon Alexander, G James Carpenter, LB Demario Davis, LB Kaden Elliss, DE Carl Granderson, DB J.T. Gray, S Jeff Heath, QB Taysom Hill, DE Jalyn Holmes, S Malcolm Jenkins, T Jordan Mills, T Ryan Ramczyk, DT Christian Ringo, QB Trevor Siemian, TE Adam Trautman and RB Dwayne Washington.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Hall of Famer Larry Csonka gets brutally honest on Dolphins’ play vs. Saints

The Miami Dolphins got off to a solid start in their Monday Night Football showdown with the New Orleans Saints, but team legend Larry Csonka was nowhere near impressed. Miami led 10-3 at the half, as the Saints struggled to get anything going on the offensive end with third-string QB Ian Book playing. However, that is also the main reason why the Hall of Famer was slightly disappointed with the result. After all, it’s a game the Dolphins could have easily dominated.
NFL
On3.com

Former New Orleans Saints defensive end dies in police custody

Former New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster Jr. died on Monday, just two days after being taken into police custody, according to NOLA.com. He was 31 years old. The cause of Foster’s death remains unclear, and police officials told NOLA.com that they could not comment on the cause or location of death, given that the case is still under investigation. Foster was booked in Pickens, County, Alabama on Saturday, and jail records obtained by NOLA.com reveal that he was taken in on counts of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and attempting to elude police. He was then rebooked on Sunday on counts of simple assault and robbery.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Siemian
firstsportz.com

“He can be a Franchise QB”: Shannon Sharpe on Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins are on their hottest streak in the NFL. They have won all of their previous seven matchups. Despite starting the season with only a single win, the Dolphins have managed to get back in the game thanks to their young QB Tua Tagovailoa, who has been nothing short of sensational.
NFL
The Spun

Ryan Tannehill Reveals His True Feelings On The Dolphins

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans will clash in a potential AFC playoff preview. Ryan Tannehill will have a chance to knock off the team that drafted him back in 2012. Speaking to Titans reporter Jim Wyatt on Wednesday afternoon, Tannehill shared his thoughts on his time with...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Breaking Down#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#Raiders#Wr#Lb Kwon Alexander#Lb Kaden Elliss
The Spun

Saints Announce Significant Wednesday Roster News

Reinforcements are on the way for the New Orleans Saints. On Wednesday, the team activated a dozen players off the COVID list, including quarterback Taysom Hill. ESPN’s Field Yates shared the news via Twitter. The Saints activated 12 players from the COVID-19 list,” Yates tweeted. “Including QBs Taysom Hill...
NFL
Denver Post

Ryan Tannehill may be on the other side this week, but Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa is focused on Titans’ defense

The Miami Dolphins’ game at the Tennessee Titans on Sunday is already big enough without considering who the quarterback on the other side is. A win catapults Dolphins playoff chances and puts them in a win-and-in scenario in their regular-season finale against the New England Patriots. A loss, and there are scenarios where Miami could even be eliminated this weekend.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Phinsider

Dolphins vs Saints Monday Night Football final score Week 16 2021 with immediate reactions

The Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints closed out Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season with a Monday night showdown. The Dolphins did not seem to find their rhythm until the second half, then turned it on to dominate the Saints down the stretch. The Saints finished the game 0-12 on third down and quarterback Ian Book, making his first career start, was sacked eight times. Things went well for the Miami defense.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

NFL Playoff Picture: Saints loss to Dolphins moves Eagles closer to clinching in Week 17

The Philadelphia Eagles are one step closer to clinching a playoff spot with the New Orleans Saints losing to the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football. The Birds’ postseason chances improved from 60% to 68% with the Saints’ loss, according to FiveThirtyEight. (They would’ve dropped to 52% with a New Orleans win.)
NFL
AllDolphins

AllDolphins

Miami, FL
211
Followers
1K+
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

AllDolphins is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Miami Dolphins

Comments / 0

Community Policy