Headed overseas: Former Sumter High pitcher Barnes signs to play in Korea with Lotte Giants

"Over the past 25 years, David and I have shared a beautiful adventure in love and partnership," Tiffany Ortiz wrote alongside a photo of herself and the retired baseball star. "We have made the decision to go into a new phase of our life journey together, not as a couple, but as friends and co-parents to our amazing children."
This year, we’ve seen former quality MLB players such as Joakim Soria, Daniel Murphy, Cody Allen, Nick Markakis, Hector Rondon, Jordan Zimmermann, Welington Castillo and Nate Jones decide to retire. All current MLB free agents are experiencing the first work stoppage of their careers right now. Should the lockout end sometime in February, there could be a burst of concentrated free agent signings and trades unlike anything we’ve ever seen before.
Former Major League Baseball pitcher Sam Dyson, who played for five different teams between 2012 and 2019, is facing serious charges that could land him in court. Dyson is being accused of rape, battery and infliction of emotional distress by his former girlfriend. The allegations were listed in legal papers filed in Florida’s 15th Judicial Court this past Monday.
According to the team transactions page on MLB.com, the San Francisco Giants reached an agreement with a former Dodgers' minor league pitcher. Bryan Brickhouse, a right-handed pitcher, was with double-A Tulsa in 2021 and went 1-3 with a 3.45 ERA in 19 appearances, 10 of which were starts. Before ...
Editor's note: This story contains details of alleged domestic/intimate partner violence and rape. On Monday, Dec. 27, Alexis Blackburn filed a civil complaint in Florida’s 15th Judicial Court against former San Francisco Giants pitcher Sam Dyson, accusing him of battery, rape and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Blackburn first...
Well … (clears throat) … it’s now painfully obvious that Kyle Seager would not have been a fit to play third base and float across the infield for 120 games for the 2022 New York Yankees. But there was at least a few weeks there where it...
Baseball and golf are games of omens both good and bad. We're not sure what to make of the omen New York Mets infielder and scratch golfer Jeff McNeil recently experienced on the golf course. McNeil, a fan favorite rumored to be on the trading block, struggled at his day...
Atlanta Braves World Series Champion reliever Tyler Matzek joined the Midday Show on Wednesday to discuss everything from his off-season, his Championship parade debacle and Freddie Freeman’s contract.
Former Placer High School boys basketball star Isaiah Pineiro is making a name for himself overseas. Pineiro, who graduated from Placer in 2013, is playing for Darussafaka Basketball in Istanbul, Turkey. He is averaging 6.6 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. During his senior year at Placer, Pineiro excelled on...
Most of the time in professional sports, it's easy to think it's all been done before.With so many finetuned athletes constantly pushing each other to the peak of human potential, we can experience unprecedented demonstrations of sporting brilliance every week of our lives. But it's truly rare to witness anything that isn't fundamentally just a better, more prolific version of something we've already seen.That's why Shohei Ohtani's astonishing redefinition of modern baseball captured the world's attention so vividly in 2021 — and that's why the Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar is the winner of The Associated Press’ Male...
In the event that Freddie Freeman does not return to Atlanta, MLB Trade Rumors' Tim Dierkes recently considered a few potential suitors for him, including the Los Angeles Dodgers. While Los Angeles has long been rumored as a destination for Freddie, Tim has some doubts about the team's ...
The losses — both monumental and minute — continue to pile up for the Los Angeles Dodgers, even during a lockout. Their lone gains before the baseball world shut down were Chris Taylor, Andrew Heaney and Daniel Hudson … if we can even call those gains based on who’s been lost and who’s expected to be.
The Dodgers filled two major needs at the trade deadline last year with the acquisition of right-handed ace Max Scherzer and star shortstop Trea Turner. Scherzer has come and gone, but Trea will be back in LA for 2022. So, all told, was the trade worth it for the Dodgers? Turner was sidelined for ...
Comments / 0