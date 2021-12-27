Snow: It's for the kids

It was NOT the best of times; it was the worst of times. I felt like an Evergreen among a patch of Palm trees. After one fine glorious Glendive day of fishing, swimming, baseball, or whatever daily adventure in this personal Disneyland I grew up in, I walked in the house and my parents broke the news out of the blue to my stunned pubescent face “We are moving to San Diego California!” The news hit me like a crashing wave. Like many Californians before, my parents moved there searching for gold. The oil around Glendive was drying up, they had to do something. But unfortunately, the gold in California, at least for us was hiding under rainbows.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO