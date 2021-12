A sticky footer is a fantastic way to display important content to your visitors. The footer stays at the bottom of the screen as they scroll so they always have easy access to the content. This is ideal for contact information, special links, and more. Fortunately, creating a sticky footer is easy with Divi. In this tutorial, we’ll see how to make one section of your Divi footer sticky, and we’ll adjust it differently for desktop and phone devices.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO