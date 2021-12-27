ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Gov. Pritzker COVID-19 update 12/27/21

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIllinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is taking steps...

WWL

Gov. Edwards gives COVID-19 update as cases skyrocket

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a virtual news conference Thursday afternoon to address the state’s latest response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Omicron variant. The Louisiana Department of Health reported a record-breaking 12,467 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, but two new deaths....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGN Radio

Pritzker, hospital leaders urge hospitals to postpone non-emergency surgeries during omicron surge

CHICAGO, Ill. (WMBD) — In anticipation of a likely surge of post-holiday COVID-19 cases and a potential shortage of staffed ICU beds, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Health and Hospital Association are urging hospitals to take every possible measure to maintain and expand bed capacity, including postponing non-emergency surgeries and other procedures as needed […]
CHICAGO, IL
State
Illinois State
WILX-TV

Gov. Whitmer gives update on COVID-19 pandemic response

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and response. Gov. Whitmer will be joined in Grand Rapids by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Director Elizabeth Hertel and several doctors from multiple agencies. Update: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
9&10 News

Gov. Whitmer Holds COVID-19 Update Tuesday Morning

Governor Gretchen Whitmer held a COVID-19 update Tuesday morning, the first time like this since June. In that time, Michigan has been hit hard by the Delta variant, and now the Omicron variant is starting to become the dominant strain. There were no new mandates or restrictions at Tuesday’s update....
PUBLIC HEALTH
vandaliaradio.com

Gov Pritzker calls on local officials to institute more COVID-19 mandates in Illinois

Governor J.B. Pritzker is calling on local leaders around Illinois to put in measures to combat the coronavirus. On Monday during a COVID-19 update, Pritzker announced the expansion of vaccination and testing clinics around the state. He also called on municipalities to consider requiring customers to provide proof of vaccination to enter certain businesses.
ILLINOIS STATE
#Covid 19 Testing
Chicago Tribune

‘Gov, this is petty’: Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s texts with J.B. Pritzker, state leaders show tension over COVID-19, pensions, media coverage

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot had a funny response when former Cook County Circuit Court Clerk Dorothy Brown suggested Lightfoot run for governor someday. “You must not like me if you want to send me to Springfield,” Lightfoot said in a text, obtained by the Tribune in response to a series of open records requests. Lightfoot isn’t the first mayor of Chicago who isn’t a big fan of the state’s ...
CHICAGO, IL
roselawgroupreporter.com

The Great Capitol Resignation continues as another Arizona lawmaker leaves the Legislature

State Sen. Jamescita Peshlakai announced her resignation from the state Senate on Wednesday, effective immediately, to take an appointment in the Biden administration. The fourth-term Democrat from Window Rock is the 13th Arizona legislator to leave their seat this year, most of them departing since the Legislature adjourned its regular session in late June. Two of those resignations were due to House members moving to fill vacancies in the Senate.
ARIZONA STATE
inglewoodtoday.com

Gov. Newsom: Battling Omicron

Last week, speaking at a press conference at the Native American Health Center in Alameda County, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that Californians will have to take booster shots as the state adopts new COVID-19 measures to fight the Omicron variant. He specified that California healthcare workers will be required to...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA

