Gov. Pritzker COVID-19 update 12/27/21

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a virtual news conference Thursday afternoon to address the state’s latest response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Omicron variant. The Louisiana Department of Health reported a record-breaking 12,467 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, but two new deaths....
CHICAGO, Ill. (WMBD) — In anticipation of a likely surge of post-holiday COVID-19 cases and a potential shortage of staffed ICU beds, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Health and Hospital Association are urging hospitals to take every possible measure to maintain and expand bed capacity, including postponing non-emergency surgeries and other procedures as needed […]
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is responding to Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita’s comments accusing the state of inflating COVID-19 numbers. In an interview with WSBT in South Bend, Rokita say he doesn’t believe any numbers anymore and that they have been...
With new COVID-19 cases surging to record levels and hospitals filling up with sick patients, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and the state’s top doctor urged people Monday to get vaccinated, wear masks and, if necessary, forgo crowded New Year’s Eve celebrations to reduce the virus’ spread. “What...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and response. Gov. Whitmer will be joined in Grand Rapids by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Director Elizabeth Hertel and several doctors from multiple agencies. Update: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses...
Governor Gretchen Whitmer held a COVID-19 update Tuesday morning, the first time like this since June. In that time, Michigan has been hit hard by the Delta variant, and now the Omicron variant is starting to become the dominant strain. There were no new mandates or restrictions at Tuesday’s update....
Governor J.B. Pritzker is calling on local leaders around Illinois to put in measures to combat the coronavirus. On Monday during a COVID-19 update, Pritzker announced the expansion of vaccination and testing clinics around the state. He also called on municipalities to consider requiring customers to provide proof of vaccination to enter certain businesses.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot had a funny response when former Cook County Circuit Court Clerk Dorothy Brown suggested Lightfoot run for governor someday. “You must not like me if you want to send me to Springfield,” Lightfoot said in a text, obtained by the Tribune in response to a series of open records requests. Lightfoot isn’t the first mayor of Chicago who isn’t a big fan of the state’s ...
Governor John Bel Edwards on Thursday held a virtual media briefing on Louisiana's response to COVID-19 and the Omicron variant. Edwards was joined at 1:00 pm by medical professionals from across the state.
State Sen. Jamescita Peshlakai announced her resignation from the state Senate on Wednesday, effective immediately, to take an appointment in the Biden administration. The fourth-term Democrat from Window Rock is the 13th Arizona legislator to leave their seat this year, most of them departing since the Legislature adjourned its regular session in late June. Two of those resignations were due to House members moving to fill vacancies in the Senate.
CNN gave Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber a chance to launch accusations against Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., as cases of the omicron variant for COVID-19 rise nationwide. Gelber appeared on "New Day" Monday with fill-in host John Avlon to discuss the rising case numbers in Florida. MIAMI HERALD OP-ED SUGGESTS...
Workers in 25 states will see their paychecks grow when minimum wage increases go into effect in 2022, but Pennsylvania is not one of them because the Republican-led General Assembly has refused for over a decade to raise the commonwealth’s embarrassingly low $7.25-per-hour minimum wage. “Pennsylvania’s food service, retail...
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) on Monday thanked President Joe Biden for his efforts to "depoliticize" the nation's response to the coronavirus pandemic as the omicron variant surges across the country.
Last week, speaking at a press conference at the Native American Health Center in Alameda County, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that Californians will have to take booster shots as the state adopts new COVID-19 measures to fight the Omicron variant. He specified that California healthcare workers will be required to...
AMERICANS living in certain states across the United States can expect to receive surprise stimulus checks in the coming months. The bonus cash will sent to certain groups living in 14 states after three payments were sent as part of Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan. A number of states now...
Comments / 0