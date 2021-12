“Seen & Heard” is a monthly feature of GPS World magazine, traveling the world to capture interesting and unusual news stories involving the GNSS/PNT industry. GNSS technology aids in tracking cargo across the globe, but it can’t defeat a shortage of goods, and of trucks, railcars and ships to move them from ports to their destinations. Nevertheless, some touted solutions are seeking to help. One company, CallPass, is offering a 3D imaging system that claims to eliminate noise from images, providing more accurate cargo measurement accuracy. 3D imaging enables shipping companies to better optimize the space inside trailers and containers. Along with a high-precision GPS/GLONASS receiver, the Lana Vision also uses an ultrasonic-based cargo sensor.

