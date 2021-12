SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- It's still unclear whether San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will play through his right thumb injury Sunday against the Houston Texans. But if he has his way, Garoppolo will be in his usual starting spot in a game the 8-7 Niners must have in their pursuit of an NFC playoff spot. He said Wednesday he "definitely" has a chance to play against the Texans.

