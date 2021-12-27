ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tank Talks About His New Love Of Performing Stand Up Comedy | RSMS

By Artist
okcheartandsoul.com
 3 days ago

Tank has been singing for ages, but he’s also got...

okcheartandsoul.com

Comments / 0

Related
womenworking.com

Patrick Swayze’s Lifelong Love Opens Up About His Legacy

Twelve years after actor Patrick Swayze’s untimely death, his widow Lisa Swayze is opening up about the work she’s doing to keep his memory alive. In honor of her late husband, who lost his battle to pancreatic cancer at the age of 57 in September 2009, Lisa is making sure the loss of Patrick is not in vain as she continues the fight against the disease by working with the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN).
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Singer Tank Opens Up About Making Music While Losing His Hearing

Now, the 45-year-old is working on his farewell to the industry with his final album, R&B Money, due to arrive on Feb. 4. This week, Tank told PEOPLE Every Day host Janine Rubenstein that it wasn’t easy adjusting to making music with his newfound health issues, but he was determined to pull through, regardless.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tank
wosu.org

History of Stand-Up Comedy

This episode originally aired on November 30, 2021. Comedians and humorists from Mark Twain to Dave Chappelle have often held a mirror up to society to comment about the way we live in a humorous context. However, that humor has not always gone over well with audiences and society. The...
TV & VIDEOS
okcheartandsoul.com

Da Brat Imitates Mike Tyson & Talks About Biopic Starring Jamie Foxx | RSMS

Jamie Foxx will be starring in a biopic about Mike Tyson, and it looks like it’s gonna be really good!! Listen to @DABRATTV talk about it in this #HotSpot, and check out her Mike Tyson imitation!! 😂😂😂. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4.
CELEBRITIES
skiddle.com

Comedy Mooch About

7:30pm til 10:00pm (last entry 8:00pm) A weekly comedy showcase brought to you by Comedians Raj Pajoora, Luke Craig, Mouch and his sausage dog Zola. A weekly comedy showcase brought to you by Comedians Raj Pajoora, Luke Craig, Mouch and his sausage dog Zola. Please note: The event information above...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy#Performing#Actor
hotnewhiphop.com

Danny Brown Talks New Album "Quaranta," Praises Freddie Gibbs' Comedy & More

2021 marked 10-years since Danny Brown made his formal entrance into hip-hop consciousness with the career-defining XXX – a 19-song album capturing the rapper’s life to date. It wasn’t his debut album but it served as a comprehensive breakdown into Danny Brown’s ever-eccentric world, although he's since simmered down on the Adderall and Molly.
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Betty White Says This Food Rule Got Her To Her 100th Birthday

Betty White is a national treasure, and her life is the kind of roadmap we should all be so lucky to emulate. As People notes, the actor and comedian will celebrate her 100th birthday in January 2022, and is still proving she's the master of comedic timing. "Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless," Sandra Bullock tells the magazine. "The rest of us just remain silent and pray we're not cut out of the scene." This legendary star is pretty much unanimously admired by her peers and anyone who has followed White's Hollywood tale.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Tracee Ellis Ross saddens fans with painful goodbye

It was a very sad and difficult day for Tracee Ellis Ross when she took a step back from her comedic genius to deliver a painful farewell. In an emotional post, the daughter of Diana Ross was overcome with feelings as she shared photos from the wrap party of her show, Black-ish.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Mariah Carey, Kids, And Boyfriend Share Christmas Swimming Tradition In Candid Video

With Christmas fast approaching, Mariah Carey set off on a holiday vacation with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her ten-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon. The quartet headed to Aspen, Colorado to indulge in a holiday tradition together. When it comes to some aspects of her personal life, Carey has kept things private, like when she first started dating Tanaka and requested, “Can we just keep that private between us? Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.” On this occasion, however, she offered followers a charming look into her family life just in time for the holidays.
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
New York Post

Jennifer Lawrence reveals why filming with Leo DiCaprio was ‘hell’

Hell hath no fury like Jennifer Lawrence scorned. The 31-year-old Oscar winner has found herself back in the spotlight, as she’s starring in the upcoming Netflix film “Don’t Look Up.”. Lawrence recently revealed why filming the Adam McKay black comedy — especially with co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Meghan King's Husband Cuffe Biden Owens 'Couldn't Cope' With Her Constantly Filming Their Life, Social Media Obsession Was Reason For Split

Their marriage only lasted two months, but Meghan King's husband Cuffe Biden Owens "couldn't cope" with her social media obsession. According to Daily Mail, Joe Biden's nephew didn't like his wife's "lifestyle of constantly documenting everything." Cuffe is a private man, who works in Los Angeles as an attorney. Meghan is known for her time as a Real Housewives of Orange County cast member.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy